Heat Face Major Kyrie Irving Trade Obstacle After Blockbuster Deal

The Miami Heat proved this summer that a depleted draft-pick inventory does not always prevent Pat Riley from landing the player he wants.

But after emptying much of that cupboard to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami would face a very different challenge if Kyrie Irving becomes available during the season.

Irving is not on the trade market. The Dallas Mavericks have repeatedly rejected inquiries for the nine-time All-Star, with The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reporting in July that Dallas planned to finally pair Irving with Cooper Flagg following Irving’s recovery from knee surgery.

There is enough leaguewide interest, however, to make Miami’s lack of movable first-round picks relevant.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in May that “multiple contenders” were monitoring Irving’s future and indicated the situation could stretch “into the season.” Stein later reported that Dallas had received inquiries, specifically identifying the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves as interested teams.

If Dallas eventually changes course, Miami could have plenty of competition — and considerably less ammunition than some of it.

Giannis Trade Leaves Heat Short on Tradable Firsts

The Heat paid a steep price to acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Miami sent Milwaukee Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft, unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round swap and a 2033 second-round pick.

Miami still owns future first-round selections. The problem is which ones it can actually trade.

The Heat owe Charlotte a first-round pick from the Terry Rozier deal. Charlotte receives Miami’s 2027 first if it lands between Nos. 15 and 30. If the pick stays with Miami because it falls in the lottery, Charlotte instead receives Miami’s unprotected 2028 first.

That uncertainty prevents Miami from simply putting its 2029 first into a trade this season because of the NBA rule prohibiting teams from leaving themselves without first-round selections in consecutive future drafts.

If Miami’s 2027 pick conveys to Charlotte, the restriction clears and the Heat would regain significantly more flexibility with their 2029 first.

That will not happen before the 2027 trade deadline.

So if Irving becomes available in February, Miami could construct a deal financially and offer player value — Nikola Jović would be among its most attractive remaining young assets — but it cannot presently build the traditional package of salary, a prospect and multiple clean first-round picks.

Detroit Could Present Miami With Major Problem

Detroit illustrates the danger.

The Pistons already explored Irving’s availability this offseason, according to Stein, only to be told Dallas was not interested in moving him.

If that position changes, Detroit would enter negotiations with much greater draft flexibility than Miami.

That matters because Irving’s circumstances could change quickly depending on Dallas’ season.

The Mavericks went 26-56 last season, and their transition toward Flagg became even more pronounced when Klay Thompson requested an opportunity to join a contender. Dallas ultimately bought Thompson out, and he signed with Miami this week.

Irving is a different case. He carries far more trade value than Thompson and remains central to Dallas’ plans. But if the Mavericks struggle again and eventually decide their 34-year-old guard no longer fits the timeline around Flagg, contenders that have preserved first-round picks would be positioned to make stronger offers than Miami.

That could leave the Heat needing something other than the highest bid.

Irving expressing a preference for Miami would help. Dallas placing significant value on Jović could help. A multi-team construction that turns one of Miami’s other players into draft compensation could also narrow the gap.

But in an open bidding war, the reality is difficult to avoid.

Miami built a championship-caliber foundation around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo and added Thompson’s shooting without surrendering another trade asset. Irving would supply the elite half-court shot creation lost when Herro went to Milwaukee.

The Heat may have the basketball argument.

What they no longer have is the draft-pick advantage to win a Kyrie Irving auction on their own.