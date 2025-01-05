Heat Reportedly Have No Interest in $251 Million Star

Jimmy Butler‘s decision to request a trade away from the Miami Heat has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Every peripheral contender in the league is being linked with a potential trade for the veteran forward. However, the new CBA restrictions mean the actual market for Butler is limited.

The Phoenix Suns are among the Heat’s few realistic trade partners. However, Bradley Beal would need to waive his no-trade clause to become the centerpiece of a potential trade package.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns would need to find a third team to absorb Beal’s contract, as the Heat reportedly have little interest in acquiring the $110 million remaining on his deal.

“The Suns would need to have Bradley Beal waive his no-trade clause,” Marks reported. “Sources told ESPN, that the Heat have no desire to take back the $110 million owed to Beal and that Phoenix would need to find a third team.”

Beal, 31, signed a five-year $251 million deal with the Washington Wizards in 2022. He has two more years after this season left on his contract, worth just north of $110 million. The final year of that contract is a player option, which he is likely to pick up.

Beal has played in 22 games for the Suns this season and is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. He would undoubtedly build on those numbers if used as a primary scoring option. Nevertheless, his string of injury issues in recent years is a genuine cause for concern, which is likely why Miami’s interest in adding him is minimal.

There’s No Guarantee Miami Heat Trade Butler

While Butler’s trade request has become the hottest topic in the NBA, teams may not trade him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Miami is unlikely to accept a low-ball offer for one of its star players. The limited number of teams capable of putting together a trade package means there’s not much scope for a deal to get over the line.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, many around the NBA are ‘far from convinced’ a Butler trade materializes within the next month.

“The Heat, according to sources, are reluctant to take back long-term money in a Butler trade,” Bontemps reported. “Coupled with the trade restrictions that have made it hard for any big salaries to be moved across the league, sources are far from convinced a deal is guaranteed to happen in the next month.”

Nevertheless, teams could arrange a multi-team deal that would send Butler to a new situation in the coming weeks. Still, teams find these kinds of deals difficult to facilitate and cannot rely on them, especially in such a short time frame.

Heat Could Let Butler Leave in Free Agency

Another option available to the Heat is to let Butler walk in free agency. He has a $52.4 million player option for next season. If he remains in South Beach, it’s unlikely that he will choose that option. If Butler leaves for nothing in the summer, the Heat will get instant cap relief.

Miami will always be a significant free-agent destination. Pat Riley could view Butler’s departure as an opportunity to make moves in the free agent market. Yes, the Heat wouldn’t receive anything if Butler walked away, but the flexibility could be enticing.

Multiple high-level free agents are hitting the market this summer. Brandon Ingram, Myles Turner, Ben Simmons and Naz Reid are just some of the names hitting the open market.

As such, Miami is unlikely to feel pressured into trading Butler ahead of the trade deadline. The ability to make moves in the summer could be just as beneficial. As such, it will be interesting to see how Pat Riley plays his current hand. Furthermore, it will be just as interesting to see how Butler approaches things if he remains in Miami for the rest of the season.