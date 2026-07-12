Former Miami Heat Big Man Kel’el Ware Breaks Silence on Milwaukee Bucks Trade

The Miami Heat ushered in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era this offseason after acquiring the two-time MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat had to part ways with multiple players and draft picks to get Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

According to NBA.com, the Bucks received Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis. They also got the draft rights to 2026 No. 13 pick Nate Ament, 2031 and 2033 first-round picks, a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2033 second-round pick.

Kel’el Ware Makes Feelings Clear on Bucks Trade

Speaking to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Kel’el Ware opened up about being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ware was aware of the rumors and knew the trade was about to go down since he was in communication with his agents.

“I mean, I kind of figured [the trade] was going to happen,” Ware said in Las Vegas. “So I was just preparing myself. It was everywhere. Speaking with my agents and things like that, you kind of get the gist of what’s going to happen.”

Ware also called it a fresh start for himself and is looking forward to getting more minutes in Milwaukee. He struggled with consistency during his first two years with the Miami Heat, often getting benched by coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I feel like his decision was his decision on how he played me,” Ware said about his former coach. “I mean, obviously now, where I’m at now, it’s a young team. I have more of a chance to flourish, so I’m excited for that.”

The 22-year-old center added that he was relieved to get traded with some of his former Heat teammates since they could make the adjustment together.

Ware Last Season

In 77 games last season, Kel’el Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 22.1 minutes. Ware shot 53.0% from the field, including 39.5% from 3-point range. He’ll be a great building block for the Milwaukee Bucks post-Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ware will likely compete with Myles Turner for minutes unless the Bucks trade the former Indiana Pacers big man before the start of the season. Turner doesn’t fit the team’s current timeline, though he could be a great mentor for someone like Ware.

“As one of the team’s few veterans, Turner has value as a mentor to Ware—after all, he knows a thing or two about being a versatile center who can protect the rim and space the floor,” Brew Hoop’s Zac Day wrote. “Retaining Turner also puts (Jericho) Sims in a better position too, as the team’s third-string center who can step into a bigger role in case of injury.”

In addition to Ware, the Bucks’ young core of players aged 25 and under includes Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Ryan Rollins, Ousmane Dieng, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bogoljub Markovic.