Hall of Fame Ex-Teammate Predicts LeBron James’ Next Team

LeBron James’ future remains one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines, and now one of his Hall of Famer former teammates has shared where he believes the four-time MVP should play next.

The recommendation reflects a broader vision for how James could shape the final chapter of his legendary career, but not everyone is likely to agree with it.

That teammate is Chris Bosh, James teammate for four years with the Miami Heat. Bosh’s advice to James? Return to Miami. Bosh has not spoken to James directly about the decision. That hasn’t stopped him from making the pitch publicly, delivered with the same dry humor that defined his playing days.

“When you’re older, when you’re ready to retire, you go to Miami,” Bosh joked in an interview with Front Office Sports. Bosh himself retired due to a health scare, making the 2015-16 season the last in which he played. The 6-foot-11 center was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Bosh sees a Heat roster that could pair James with Bam Adebayo and the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami, comparing that frontcourt combination’s paint pressure to the dynamic he and Dwyane Wade once created running alongside James, leading to two NBA championships, in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Still Unresolved

James, 41, told the Los Angeles Lakers in late June he would not return for 2026-27, informing the organization it could move forward without him this offseason, setting up a record 24th year in the league elsewhere.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers have all been floated as landing spots along with Miami. James has made no decision and set no deadline. Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, said on his own podcast this week that the process would not be rushed, framing it as a business decision rather than a spectacle, according to SI.com‘s reporting.

Bosh isn’t buying into the idea that legacy weighs on the decision at all.

“I think legacy and reputation, that’s already built,” Bosh said, according to Front Office Sports. “He’s earned the right to make his own decision.”

Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame Résumé

Bosh knows the free-agency dance because he lived it. Toronto drafted him fourth overall out of Georgia Tech in 2003, and he spent seven seasons building the Raptors into a playoff team before leaving for Miami in the 2010 free agency class that also landed James and Wade. The trio won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh made 11 All-Star teams and won Olympic gold with Team USA in 2008. His career ended prematurely in 2016 after recurring blood clots forced him off the floor for good. He officially retired in 2019.

Across 893 games, Bosh averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor. He’s since written a book on athletic development and stays connected to the game through charity work, including a USA Basketball three-on-three event next month.

Whether James takes his old running mate’s advice remains to be seen. Miami, at least, has an alumnus lobbying for him.