Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Ex Klay Thompson For “Disrespect”

Future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson is hoping to have a fresh start with the Miami Heat for both basketball and life reasons. Not only did the all-time great shooting guard get bought out by the Dallas Mavericks this summer, but he witnessed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion ending. The popular singer dating Thompson made huge headlines in both the music and NBA worlds alike for both the good times and eventually the breakup.

Megan has commented on the breakup, but she was even more blunt recently to TMZ:

“I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus. It’s very rough. What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there. God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you. I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again. You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period.”

Megan claimed she felt like she was stuck inside of a washing machine with a cactus and other items to describe dating Thompson. The term “disrespect” was used to describe having to fit into Klay’s life. The former Golden State Warriors star being a big star himself led to both butting heads and not fitting into each other’s worlds.

Klay Thompson’s Breakup Could Help Miami Heat

Thompson’s summer represents change, and the end of multiple chapters of his life could be Miami’s gain. The introduction press conference showed Klay extremely happy to team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Such a major change in life like a relationship ending typically leads to one being more invested in work. The timing sees Thompson getting his first chance to compete on a true contender for the first time since the end of the Warriors dynasty core.

One more title win in 2022 saw Klay spending a few more years teaming with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Thompson left when both parties realized it was time to end it, but he’s not been able to play high level basketball since then.

Klay Thompson Hopes Megan Thee Stallion Stops Commenting

Megan has made multiple public comments since the relationship with Thompson ended a few months ago. Klay was coming off a weaker NBA season with Dallas struggling due to Anthony Davis getting injured and Kyrie Irving missing the full season.

The two helped each other navigate their careers for quite some time, but the relationship ended when they couldn’t stay on the same page. Thompson has been relatively quiet about the breakup and just seems ready to move on with his NBA life.

However, Megan commenting will always make this a story since she’s the bigger celebrity in mainstream pop culture. Thompson wants to move forward in his new Miami era with Erik Spoelstra leading the way and no longer have to deal with the breakup fallout.