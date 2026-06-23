Report: Miami Heat Get Major Celtics Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit

The Miami Heat continues the hunt for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as a major blockbuster looms over the NBA world.

The Heat’s chief competitor in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are the Boston Celtics, who have reportedly become aggressive suitors for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo will be traded before Tuesday’s NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo, who has spent all 13 seasons of his legendary career in Milwaukee, appears destined to find a new home.

Miami Heat Stand Firm After New Celtics Report

It has become a two team race for Antetokounmpo. Although the Heat’s involvement in negotiations for Antetokounmpo date back to the trade deadline in February, the Celtics have emerged as serious contenders in these sweepstakes. But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Boston is unwilling to match what the Heat has already put on the table: heavy draft capital in an Antetokounmpo deal.

“We’re being told there is some type of split faction in Milwaukee right now among the major stakeholders for the Bucks,” Fisher reported for Bleacher Report. “… The Celtics are not, to our understanding, are not willing to offer the same level of multiple years of draft capital that the Miami Heat are.”

With earlier reports concluding the Bucks are looking to obtain significant draft capital in return for Antetokounmpo, Fisher’s report reveals a potentially massive lift for the Heat’s chances to acquire the two-time NBA MVP.

The Celtics reportedly initiated conversations with the Bucks by exploring a direct Antetokounmpo for Jaylen Brown swap, which Milwaukee declined. Now it is being reported the Celtics may be open to include standout young wing Hugo Gonzalez along with Brown in a trade package, though Boston is still reluctant to surrender draft picks.

Unless that changes, Miami may be in the driver’s seat to land Antetokounmpo. But there is still so much that could happen in these negotiations between now and tomorrow evening’s NBA Draft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes May Go Down to the Wire

Both Miami and Boston are attempting to acquire Antetokounmpo to dramatically improve their championship chances. No matter which team lands Antetokounmpo, it’s fascinating to think the rivalry between these inner-conference foes will only grow fiercer.

Based on all the recent reports, it is reasonable to give the Heat’s trade package the nod over Boston’s when considering historical precedent.

Whenever a trade for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber has happened in NBA history, the team dealing the superstar has typically received substantial draft assets, win-now players and developing young talent.

Miami’s offer soundly checks that criteria. By accepting the Heat’s offer, the Bucks would get a win-now player such as Tyler Herro, a rising talent such as Jaime Jacquez Jr. and multiple draft picks.

The strength of Boston’s conceptual offer is that it includes a proven superstar. If the Bucks value Brown enough to retain him after a trade and build around him for the long term, perhaps the Celtics have the edge. But that doesn’t appear to be the case, as reports suggest Milwaukee may prefer to flip Brown for additional assets after acquiring him from Boston.

The Heat await a response. The Celtics continue to wheel and deal.

The race for Antetokounmpo may come down to the NBA Draft buzzer.