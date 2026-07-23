Miami Heat Proposed to Trade for Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson After New LeBron ‘Theory’

There is a popular theory circulating the league that LeBron James, who is 24 days into his free agency, has yet to make his decision as he’s waiting for the Miami Heat or one of his suitors to trade for Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis.

The Heat don’t have the salary or the assets to land Davis — or even the need given their loaded frontcourt — but have the requisite pieces to acquire Irving.

One popular Heat trade idea doing the rounds would see the franchise land not only Irving but also Klay Thompson to bolster the team’s depleted shooting depth. The proposed trade would see the Orlando Magic act as the third team to send Desmond Bane to the Dallas Mavericks, while acquiring several pieces from both teams.

Heat Trade Idea to Land Kyrie Irving

Heat would acquire: Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson

Magic would acquire: Andrew Wiggins

Mavericks would acquire: Desmond Bane, Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith (via TPE)

Why the Heat Do It

The Heat would bolster their shooting with the additions of two legendary playoff risers like Irving and Thompson, both of whom are destined for the Hall of Fame. As warned by former Cleveland Cavaliers player Channing Frye, a lineup featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and LeBron James would be devoid of spacing and consistent shooting, resulting in a possibly clunky offensive scheme in Miami.

A starting unit of Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, James, Irving and Davion Mitchell, with Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Simone Fontecchio coming off the bench, would be more balanced and make it easier for the Heat to match high-powered offenses.

Most of all, the Heat, already the reported frontrunner to land James, will all but seal a return for “The King” by landing his ex-teammate, Irving.

Why the Magic Do It

The Magic are projected to be a second-apron team next season, given that so much of their cap is tied to Franz Wagner ($41.7M), Paolo Banchero ($41.5M), Desmond Bane ($39.4M) and Jalen Suggs ($32.4M). At some point, the Magic ownership may have second thoughts about investing so much money in four players who have yet to show they can be anything more than a first-round playoff team.

Swapping Bane — who has three years left on his deal — for Andrew Wiggins’ expiring $30M salary would not only give them financial relief, but allow them to unlock Anthony Black, who many believe has the potential to be a quality starting guard.

LeBron James Waiting for Kyrie Move?

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, LeBron James has been stalling his free agency decision as he’s waiting for the Miami Heat or another team to land Irving.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction,” he added.

The Heat can now heed James’ directive and close the deal.