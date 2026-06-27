Miami Heat Proposed to Land LeBron, Bronny James After Giannis Blockbuster

The Miami Heat are still fresh from acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

While entertaining the thought of having a championship-caliber star on the roster, the Heat will have to absorb the massive roster and financial implications of that trade. Any additions will have to rely heavily on veteran additions or low to mid-level deals.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz could mark a return for LeBron James to South Beach as the Heat look for ways to add to its already thin roster.

In a trade proposal, Miami will send out Andrew Wiggins while gaining James, his son, Bronny James, rookie guard Bez Mbeng from the Jazz, and a $10.2 million trade exception tied to Wiggins.

The Lakers would receive Wiggins, Jazz center Walker Kessler, and a $6 million trade exception. Utah, in turn, would receive DeAndre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and two future first-round picks (2031 and 2033) from the Lakers.

“Miami has such limited room to flesh out its roster that All-Star Norman Powell may be the casualty,” Pincus wrote. “By trading with the Lakers and Jazz, the Heat replace Wiggins with James, freeing up enough spending power to bring Powell back.”

This would thin the Heat roster further after they had given up four roster pieces for Antetokounmpo. However, they free up some needed space, as well as getting a veteran superstar in James.

How the Miami Heat Can Make This Work After Giannis Trade

Miami would get James via sign and trade, as he is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season, and the Lakers will only retain him on a reduced deal. While the Heat’s offer is also reduced, James can find the opportunity of competing with Antetokounmpo attractive.

Moving Wiggins’ $30 million salary for next season, which has a player option, will make room to retain Powell, who, like James, will also be an unrestricted free agent.

“Both James and Powell would sign deals starting at $20 million,” Pincus added. “James would get three years and $63 million via a sign-and-trade from the Lakers. While not technically legal, he and the Heat could agree that James would complete two of three seasons and be compensated in full at an adjusted annual rate of $31.5 million.”

This structuring will help Miami navigate the luxury tax and apron restrictions that only got tough after the Antetokounmpo acquisition. The $10.2 million trade exception in the deal will give the Heat additional flexibility for minor moves or absorbing salary.

Both Bronny and Mbeng will add youth to the depth while not taking a significant portion of the Heat cap space.

The long-term fit for a move for James looks bleak, but whether it is one or two seasons he has left, he will give Miami an edge, together with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

How Miami Would Look With LeBron and Bronny James

A roster of James, Antetokounmpo, and Adebayo will certainly be contention-worthy. It has elite versatility and defensive versatility on both backcourt and frontcourt.

Antetokounmpo and James have three championships between them in the last decade, while Adebayo has led the Heat to two Finals in the period most times as heavy underdogs.

“Pairing James with Antetokounmpo is like fantasy basketball,” Pincus added. “The starting lineup would also feature Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, and Powell. The bench, including Pelle Larsson, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith, needs work.”

At 41, James led the Lakers past the first round of the playoffs this year, even without their two top scorers for almost the entirety of the series. He still has a postseason contribution that could prove vital for Miami.

While this trade depends on a lot of things, including the Jazz’s willingness to move Kessler, it remains a possibility if James chooses to move elsewhere.