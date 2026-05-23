Miami Heat Star Receives Major Acknowledgement from NBA

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo received some major acknowledgement from the NBA.

Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, Adebayo was named the NBA Social Justice Champion for the 2025-26 season.

Bam Adebayo Named 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion

Adebayo was named the Social Justice Champion for promoting social justice and making a positive impact in his community.

He becomes the sixth all-time winner of the award, joining Carmelo Anthony (2021), Reggie Bullock (2022), Steph Curry (2023), Karl-Anthony Towns (2024) and Jrue Holiday (2025).

From the NBA:

The NBA today announced that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been named the 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion and will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy. The NBA will also donate $100,000 to the Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation – consistent with the award’s history of donating to an approved charitable beneficiary selected by the winner on their behalf. Adebayo was selected from a group of five finalists for helping promote social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for communities that have been historically disadvantaged and under-resourced. Through the Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation, Adebayo has continued to make a lasting impact through his commitment to educational equity, food security and youth development in communities across South Florida and North Carolina. During the 2025-26 NBA season, Adebayo led 18 social justice-and impact focused initiatives, investing more than a half-million dollars into programs designed to expand access and opportunity for youth and families.

Other finalists for the award included Harrison Barnes (San Antonio Spurs), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tobias Harris (Detroit Pistons) and Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Mark Tatum’s Statement on Bam Adebayo

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, who led the selection committee to determine the champion, lauded Adebayo for his off-court humanitarian efforts.

“Bam Adebayo has followed in the path of Kareemand other humanitarian leaders from throughout the league’s history by using his platform to create sustained impact for young people and families across South Florida and North Carolina,” Tatum said.

“From investing in educational access and youth mentorship to addressing food insecurity and creating spaces where young people can thrive, Bam has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing opportunity and equity for others. We are proud to recognize him as the 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion.”