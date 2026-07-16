Miami Heat Proposed Trade Lands Kyrie Irving and Bronny to Help Sign LeBron

LeBron James is still the biggest unanswered free agency question this offseason. However, his shortlisted possible destinations have been speculated.

The Miami Heat is one strong landing spot for the veteran superstar. While several reasons may entice him to return to South Beach, a potential double reunion could work. While not directly involving LeBron, a move for his son and former championship teammate could be a strong pitch.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Heat would acquire Kyrie Irving from the Dallas Mavericks as well as Dalton Knecht and Bronny James from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks would receive Andrew Wiggins from Miami and Jarred Vanderbilt from L.A., while the Lakers would get Nikola Jovic from Miami.

This move would pair James with familiar faces if he decides to sign for the Heat afterwards. However, there is no confirmation whether James wants his son to follow him from Los Angeles to Miami.

Miami Heat Proposal to Acquire Kyrie Irving and Bronny

LeBron has kept his options wide open ever since he decided to move elsewhere from the Lakers. The Heat is one of those strongly linked options and there are plenty of connections between him and South Beach.

A move for Irving could potentially offer a clear path to signing James. The duo won a championship a decade ago with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While that is a long time, it offers an interesting reunion.

The Heat already acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo while also having Bam Adebayo on the roster. It offers a chance at a competitive team, even though championship contention is not at the top of James’ requirements for his next landing spot.

Irving would be a difficult get given the Mavericks’ unwillingness to move him. However, his salary is significant and any chance to gain some flexibility by moving his deal could be welcomed. The Mavs get Wiggins in this deal and his new deal offers good flexibility in its two final years.

Getting Bronny is an added incentive for a father-son reunion. The Lakers are positioned to move him and this framework gives them something in return, as he won’t be moved as a single unit.

Knecht also joins Miami in the proposal as an added mix of youth in the roster. His deal and that of Bronny are not overly significant, hence the franchise would have no issues taking them both with Irving being the major price.

Miami Heat Could be Positioned as Contender

If it goes according to plan, Miami could lineup with Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Irving and LeBron. This is the perfect mix of front-court dominance, back-court presence and experience, which can guarantee a title push.

Heat President Pat Riley is reportedly open to welcoming LeBron as the bad blood following his last exit has been diluted. James would still meet familiar faces in the organization, such as Erik Spoelstra, who coached his first and second NBA championships.

LeBron has not yet indicated which destination he prefers, with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors also positioned to make compelling pitches.





