Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Kyrie Irving to Miami Heat in 4-Team Deal

Unless the Miami Heat makes another major trade, it probably won’t take long into the 2026-27 season before the team and its loyal fanbase realizes that there isn’t quite enough talent on the roster to go toe-to-toe with the champion New York Knicks and the revamped Philadelphia 76ers.

That is certainly not to discredit Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra. They make up, what the kids like to call, a killer duo. But there’s something the Heat is missing: an elite table-setter, a go-to backcourt scorer. All great big men need a dominant backcourt star. There’s one name that sticks out the most for the Heat.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Miami Heat Must Trade for Kyrie Irving to Truly Compete for a Title

The Heat’s move for Antetokounmpo signaled the franchise was ready to rediscover a winning direction. But what good is landing a two-time league MVP unless a team is willing to do whatever it takes to surround that player with the best supporting cast? Irving may be aging, but the Heat roster isn’t particularly young anyway. And he may be coming off a major injury, but recent history has shown that players can bounce back from ACL or even Achilles tears at a much higher level than they once did. And that trio of Irving, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo? That’ll put a scare into the elites of the conference.

Here’s a potential framework that lands Irving in Miami, creating a new force in the East.

Heat receives: Kyrie Irving, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Trey Lyles

Mavericks receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Davion Mitchell and two 2029 first round picks (via MIA, MIN)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington, Dru Smith and Myron Gardner

Grizzlies receive: Nikola Jovic

This loaded hypothetical trade is intended to make the Heat a bona fide contender in the East, give the Mavs two guards in their primes and two highly valuable draft picks, while the Wolves land a legitimate fifth starter and the Grizzlies add to their treasure trove of young talent.

Why All Teams Say Yes to the Trade; Miami Lands Serious Backcourt Starpower Around Giannis

The Grizzlies land Jovic, the 23-year-old swingman with enormous potential. Perhaps the opportunity to play alongside other promising talent will bring the best of Jovic.

The Wolves become a legitimate threat to take down either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference. Adding Washington, the 27-year-old two-way star, gives Minnesota an eye-popping starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Washington and Rudy Gobert. That’s some serious offense, defense and 3-point shooting rolled into one.

Meanwhile, the Mavs move Irving and take advantage while his trade value remains relatively high. In exchange for the 34-year-old Irving, Dallas lands a pair of star two-way guards in the earlier stages of their primes. The Mavs also cut loose Washington’s hefty contract and take a major step in clearing a frontcourt logjam. To top it off, the Mavs, led by a teenage superstar on his way to a trophy case full of hardware, pick up two first round picks in the 2029 NBA Draft. Talk about some astute front office work.

And now for the Heat.

With Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Adebayo, the Heat has elite scoring, 3-point shooting, perimeter defense and rim-protection.

The elite perimeter shooting of Irving, Wiggins and Portis is the perfect complement to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo’s interior-focused game.

That’s not to leave out Pippen, who would slot in a perfect backup to Irving. The 25-year-old battled injuries in the 2025-26 season, but in the previous year, he averaged roughly 10 points and four assists while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.