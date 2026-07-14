New Details Emerge from Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Fight

The Miami Heat have been involved in quite a few storylines early on this offseason, the latest of which hasn’t been tied to the team’s roster-building efforts. Last week, star Heat center Bam Adebayo reportedly got into a fight with his former teammate, Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro, while in Las Vegas for the NBA’s Summer League action.

Adebayo did not take too kindly to comments Herro made about his contract, which resulted in the scuffle. Details on the skirmish have been a bit hazy, but based on reporting from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, fans were given another peek behind the curtain as to what actually went down between Miami’s former star duo.

New Details on Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Fight

Play

Adebayo and Herro had spent the past seven seasons playing together for the Heat, and generally speaking, they enjoyed quite a bit of success alongside each other. However, Herro was moved to the Bucks as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade, and since then, the star guard has raised eyebrows with some of his comments on social media.

In particular, Herro took aim at Adebayo, questioning whether he was actually worth his three-year, $160.3 million deal with Miami. He also took issue with comments Adebayo made throughout the 2025-26 campaign about needing more help alongside him, as the overarching belief was that he was generally referring to Herro.

Everything culminated when the two ran into each other out in Las Vegas, with Adebayo attacking Herro after a verbal argument. According to Shelburne, Adebayo landed a blow on Herro near his chin, with the Bucks’ newest member being restrained by several folks in the vicinity from responding to his former teammate in a physical manner.

“Adebayo confronted Herro about comments the guard had made, critiquing the center on social media,” Shelburne reported. “Herro responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to and the encounter became physical. Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin … Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others.”

Heat Looking to Move Past Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Drama

This dispute between Adebayo and Herro may help provide even more insight as to why the Heat were so intent on trading for Antetokounmpo this offseason. The relationship these two had forged clearly deteriorated; otherwise, something like this would not have happened. Had they still been playing for the same team, this would have put Miami in a really tough spot.

Instead, the Heat can sweep this under the rug and move on from it pretty quickly. Herro is beginning life with a new team, while Adebayo is preparing for the upcoming campaign with Antetokounmpo as his new running mate. When Miami and Milwaukee meet up in the 2026-27 campaign, though, don’t be surprised if things get chippy right from the get-go.