Miami Heat Could Lose All-Star After Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in one of the most significant trades in franchise history. The two-time MVP joins Bam Adebayo in what immediately becomes one of the most formidable frontcourt pairings in the Eastern Conference. Pat Riley has done it again.

The blockbuster deal came at a significant cost, and the financial ripple effects are already being felt. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons appear to be making moves of their own. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel weighed in, saying he believes Detroit’s trade of Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for second-round picks was not about acquiring Tyler Herro, but rather a move to clear immediate cap space for Norman Powell.

Norman Powell is almost certainly heading elsewhere this summer. And Detroit appears to be clearing the runway to make it happen.

I believe this is a move to clear immediate cap space for Norman Powell, not a trade for Tyler Herro. https://t.co/oBhKSwvHG1 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 25, 2026

Why Powell Is Likely Gone

Powell is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals across 58 games for Miami. He made his first All-Star appearance and established himself as one of the better wings available in free agency this summer.

The Heat would prefer to keep him. The Antetokounmpo deal makes that nearly impossible. Antetokounmpo is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and will become eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension with Miami starting in January. Keeping Powell at market value while absorbing that kind of commitment simply does not add up financially.

Where Powell Could Land

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Detroit Pistons intend to add Powell to their list of offseason targets as they look to add shooting and playmaking around star guard Cade Cunningham. Detroit is also eyeing Isaiah Joe, along with more difficult targets including Trey Murphy III and Kyrie Irving.

Powell would fit Detroit’s profile well. The Pistons are trying to build around Cunningham and take the next step toward genuine playoff contention. An All-Star wing with Powell’s scoring ability and defensive instincts would give them another credible threat alongside their franchise cornerstone.

Detroit does have some business to handle first. Retaining restricted free agent Jalen Duren and signing Ausar Thompson to a rookie-scale extension are the front office’s top priorities before turning attention to outside additions.

What It Means for the Heat

The Antetokounmpo acquisition changes everything about Miami’s roster construction going forward. The Heat sent Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and a significant package of draft picks to Milwaukee to land their superstar. The roster is being rebuilt around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo from the ground up.

Powell was a key piece of what the Heat were building before Monday night. Now he likely becomes a casualty of the franchise’s biggest swing in years. That is not a criticism of the decision. Trading one All-Star wing to land a two-time MVP is straightforward math.

Final Word for the Heat

Pat Riley has always been willing to reshape his roster entirely when the right star becomes available. Antetokounmpo is the right star. Powell potentially paying the price for that is simply how roster construction works at this level.

For Powell, a strong market awaits. Detroit appears to be at the front of the line. Miami moves forward with one of the most exciting frontcourts in the league.