Pat Riley’s ‘Control’ Might Sabotage LeBron James-Giannis Antetokounmpo Pairing In Miami

Dan LeBatard isn’t sure LeBron wants to play under Pat Riley’s ‘control’ again:

“I’m not sure how much appetite he has for being under Pat Riley’s control. Why would he want to be more controlled now as he’s older, than he would be in Cleveland? — Here, he is coming to play 2nd… https://t.co/tFPsPYKeXw pic.twitter.com/MTWvUMtGEk

— Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 7, 2026