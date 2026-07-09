Report: Miami Heat Get Major Bronny James Update Amid LeBron James Wait

The Miami Heat are one of several teams looking to land unrestricted free agent LeBron James this offseason. With money not a factor, according to the veteran superstar’s camp, a lot of other factors may decide his next landing spot.

LeBron’s son, Bronny James, is a potential deal-maker. The young guard may have seen his contract become fully guaranteed by the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn’t cement his status for the upcoming season.

His future in L.A. is not all straightforward, as his father decided to walk in free agency. Despite a low financial risk, the Lakers may be open to moving Bronny to get more roster slots.

According to veteran Miami reporter Ethan Skolnick, if LeBron heads to South Beach, a role may open for his son.

“The Miami Heat would be open to giving Bronny James a two-way contract if they sign LeBron,” Skolnick wrote. (h/t @Fullcourtpass on X)

Bronny is already familiar with the G-League, having spent time with the South Bay Lakers over the course of his two seasons in the NBA. While LeBron’s camp hasn’t indicated that they want Bronny as part of his next move, it is a potential scenario.

A Heat-LeBron Reunion Could Open Path for Bronny James

LeBron’s long-time agent, Rich Paul, drafted Miami as one of the strong possible destinations for his next move, which could be his last move.

Alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, there are good chances the veteran superstar will land in either spot. In the quest to win his signature, speculations have flared on the possibility of any of these franchises bringing his son.

Reuniting father and son could serve as an added incentive. Bronny’s guaranteed deal is just $2.3 million for 2026-27, which is not a significant salary for any cap. This is more notable for the Heat, who emptied everything they had to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat now lacks depth in some areas, as well as future flexibility, while operating near the tax luxury limits. Their flexibility is now limited to a roughly $6.5 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception they hope to get a free agent with.

Miami’s reported two-way pitch for Bronny is a low-risk move and it will bring a depth piece and LeBron as well.

Miami is Positioned to Be Better Suited for Bronny’s Development Than L.A

Bronny has yet to really prove his value in a full team setup, even as a rotational piece. However, another year toggling between the NBA and G League as a guard will do him no favors.

It now falls to whether his minutes can improve from a single-digit average and take off from there. In Los Angeles, it looks less likely as Bronny is down the pecking order in guard depth.

In Miami, however, its main stars who are expected to play the most minutes are all in the frontcourt. The Heat could use Bronny more frequently, given their backcourt situation is less loaded with proven guard talent like the Lakers.

Bronny, of course, won’t start over Davion Mitchell or the recently acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. However, he could battle for some reasonable minutes alongside Dru Smith and second-round pick Ryan Conwell. Those two are currently the depth options at point guard and shooting guard spots, respectively.

Bronny has shown some growth in the past season, even in limited minutes. He has the creativity and guard skills that can improve if handed reasonable minutes.

Nothing is guaranteed for now, as this scenario is dependent on James deciding to move to South Beach.