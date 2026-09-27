BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign 7-Year NBA Player Before Start Of Season

On Sunday, news came out that the Miami Heat are signing a new player.

Dennis Smith Jr. (who did not play in the NBA last year) is landing in Miami ahead of training camp.

Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime wrote: “Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has reached a deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. The Heat have been monitoring the former lottery pick very closely all summer.”

Looking At Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. was the 9th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of NC State.

He has spent seven seasons in the NBA.

Over that span, Smith Jr. has had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

Smith Jr. (who is 28) has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range in 326 games.

Social Media Reacts To DSJ News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@WadexFlash: “MIAMI HEAT JUST GOT A DEMON DENNIS SMITH JR IS FINALLY A MIAMI HEAT PLAYER”

@GMZeroOG: “Dennis Smith Jr. is a good signing for the Heat ngl”

@nic_rohloff: “Dennis Smith Jr. FINALLY is a Heatle!”

@Od3hAllDay: “I actually really like this move. Low risk and he plays hard on both ends. Heat fans been wanting him for a min”

@_JustinAbraham_: “Lowkey sneaky good pickup. DSJ back in the league. He been on Miami’s radar for years. Yeah they needed some more guard depth.”

@JoeSeppiCorbet: “That is just fantastic, it sounds already better than Dru Smith“