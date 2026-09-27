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BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign 7-Year NBA Player Before Start Of Season

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Pat Riley speaks to media at Kaseya Center on February 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Sunday, news came out that the Miami Heat are signing a new player.

Dennis Smith Jr. (who did not play in the NBA last year) is landing in Miami ahead of training camp.

Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime wrote: “Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has reached a deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. The Heat have been monitoring the former lottery pick very closely all summer.”

Looking At Smith Jr.

GettyDennis Smith, Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks goes up for a dunk during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Smith Jr. was the 9th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of NC State.

He has spent seven seasons in the NBA.

Over that span, Smith Jr. has had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

GettyDennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on December 17, 2019 in New York City.

Smith Jr. (who is 28) has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range in 326 games.

Social Media Reacts To DSJ News

GettyDennis Smith Jr. walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@WadexFlash: “MIAMI HEAT JUST GOT A DEMON DENNIS SMITH JR IS FINALLY A MIAMI HEAT PLAYER”

@GMZeroOG: “Dennis Smith Jr. is a good signing for the Heat ngl”

@nic_rohloff: “Dennis Smith Jr. FINALLY is a Heatle!”

GettyInterim head coach Kevin Ollie of the Brooklyn Nets reacts with Dennis Smith Jr. #4 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City.

@Od3hAllDay: “I actually really like this move. Low risk and he plays hard on both ends. Heat fans been wanting him for a min”

@_JustinAbraham_: “Lowkey sneaky good pickup. DSJ back in the league. He been on Miami’s radar for years. Yeah they needed some more guard depth.”

@JoeSeppiCorbet: “That is just fantastic, it sounds already better than Dru Smith

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Miami Heat Sign 7-Year NBA Player Before Start Of Season

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