Miami Heat Quietly Sign Steph Curry’s Former Golden State Warriors Teammate

This week, the Miami Heat will begin training camp.

The Heat also held media day on Monday.

Miami Heat Sign Steph Curry’s Former Warriors Teammate

Ahead of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported that the Heat are signing Lester Quinones.

Jackson wrote: “Heat is signing 6-4 shooting guard Lester Quinones, agent Scott Nichols tells me. He has averaged 4.8 points and shot 34.6 % on threes in 54 games for Golden State, Philadelphia and New Orleans. He played for NBA G League United last season after being waived by Magic. Heat is cycling through Exhibit 10 deals; Quinones will compete for a 2-way job. He won a gold media with FIBA Intercontinental.”

Quinones last played in the NBA during the 2024-25 season when he was a member of the 76ers and Pelicans.

He finished the year with averages of 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field in 13 games.

Quinones had spent the first two seasons of his career with Steph Curry and the Warriors.

In 2024, he averaged 4.4 points per contest while shooting 36.4% from three-point range in 37 games for Golden State.

It will be interesting to see if Quinones is able to land a spot in Miami.

The franchise has a history of getting the most out of under the radar players.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Barry Jackson added: “He has had a 21-point game and four 17-point games over his NBA tenure. Went undrafted out of Memphis in 2022 after attending IMG Academy in Bradenton.”

Óscar Périz (translated to English): “After turning heads for Real Madrid before they opted to sign Nick Smith Jr., Quiñones ends up signing with the Heat. He’ll try to carve out a spot in Miami on a two-way contract.”

@JuliusCurving: “I gotta check him out”

@zxchshxpiro: “When’re they releasing the full training camp team”