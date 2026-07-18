Thanasis Antetokounmpo Makes Feelings Clear About Giannis Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat earlier this month in exchange for a massive package of young players and plenty of draft picks.

Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, has made his first comments about the trade on a recent episode of his Thanalysis Show.

“Crazy part is I didn’t know,” Thanasis said. “I didn’t know because you got to think about it like as a professional. They’re going to, at some point, tell you like, ‘Hey, you’re going to like, these are the teams, right?’ So, I didn’t know. That’s his business. That’s what he wants to do. “And when I’m asked, I’ll say my opinion. When I’m asked in terms of reaction, I’m still adjusting, bro. It’s hard, it’s hard. It’s exciting and hard at the same time.”

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Giannis and Thanasis played together for seven seasons in Milwaukee from 2019 to 2026. The older Antetokounmpo entered the NBA in 2014 as a second-round pick by the New York Knicks. He made his debut a year later and appeared for two games with the Knicks.

Thanasis is currently a free agent, and his future in the league is unclear at the age of 34. Their younger brother Alex also played for the Bucks last season, making them the first trio of brothers in NBA history to play for the same team.

Giannis’ Goodbye Message to Milwaukee

After his trade to the Miami Heat became official, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a video on his social media accounts. It contained highlights of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and a goodbye to the fans and the city.

“I believe the city of Milwaukee is blue collar,” Antetokounmpo said, via Jeremy Lambert of Roundtable Sports. “It’s people that work extremely hard every single day, and give all their hard-earned money to come watch the Milwaukee Bucks. “To come and feel something, to come be a part of us. I hope that I was able to represent them the best that I could. And I was like them. I showed up to work. Did everything that I was willing to do, all the dirty work, just like them.”

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The Greek Freak added that he’s hoping that the 2021 NBA championship meant a lot to the city because it meant a lot to him. He also called Milwaukee his home, and it will always be his city, team and family.

In 13 years with the Bucks, Giannis established himself as the greatest player in franchise history. He holds many team records, including total games played, total points, total rebounds, total assists and total blocks.

Giannis Wants to Win Title in Miami

In his introductory press conference as a member of the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterated his desire to win another championship.

The two-time MVP is determined to bring the Heat’s first title since 2013. He seems to be in sync with team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra. He also gets to team up with Bam Adebayo, though Riley still needs to work on the roster around them.