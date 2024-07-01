Ex-76ers $180 Million Wing Dubbed Heat’s ‘Top Target’ in Free Agency

The Miami Heat don’t have much cap flexibility this offseason, but one of the best front office groups in the NBA has found ways to make magic during the roster-building summer months before.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report on June 29 named former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris as Miami’s “top trade target” as the league’s free agency period opens, even though he is coming off of a five-year, $180 million deal in Philly.

There is no way in hell that Harris’ stock has plummeted to the point of accepting a minimum deal. But hey, perhaps Miami can sell him on a fairly prominent role and the chance to rehab his longer-haul value. Failing that, if he’s willing to sign for the mini MLE, the Heat have avenues they can explore to ensure it’s available.

Mind you, Miami might not even be able to offer Harris that much. Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin (player option) are set to enter unrestricted free agency. Keeping just Martin alone could vault the Heat into the second apron.

The end to his run with the Philadelphia 76ers wasn’t pretty, but combo forwards who can, conceptually, hold up defensively, hit threes and generate their own scoring opportunities typically fetch w aaaay more than the mini mid-level exception ($5.2 million).

Heat Have Historically Bested Tobias Harris, 76ers During His Time in Philadelphia

Harris spent six years in Philadelphia, during which he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 36.9% from behind the arc on 4.1 attempts per contest, according to Basketball Reference.

Miami bested Harris and the 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in six games during the 2022 playoffs. The two teams met in the postseason only that single time during Harris’ six-year run in Philadelphia.

That said, the Heat often got the better of Harris when squaring off against the 76ers. Miami posted a record of 10-8 against Philly over the teams’ last 10 meetings, while Harris put up numbers well below his season/career averages in points and rebounds with the Sixers when matching up with the Heat.

In his last 10 games against Miami, which covers a duration stretching back to May 2022, Harris averaged just 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. The constant hype surrounding Philly due to the presence of Joel Embiid and a host of other high draft picks who arrived, faded and ultimately departed from the City of Brotherly Love (Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons, to name two) has also led to a rivalry between the two cities.

The Heat have gotten the better of the Sixers in that regard, earning three trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals berths over the last five years, while the 76ers haven’t gotten out of the second round of the playoffs during that span.

Jimmy Butler’s Future With Heat Up in Air After Failed Extension Talks

Despite the disdain Heat fans might have for the Sixers, their fans and their current and former players, it would be a mistake to dismiss Harris out of hand as a player who can help Miami — assuming the franchise can find some way to bring him into the fold despite a hellacious looking cap sheet heading into 2024-25.

Team president Pat Riley has said that dealing Jimmy Butler is not on the table, though the two sides have been unable to agree to terms on a contract extension — conversations around which Butler recently shut down by saying he wouldn’t sign a new deal anywhere until next summer.

At that point, Butler will be able to opt out of the final year of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency, which means Miami could watch their best player walk for nothing in return. If the Heat believe that outcome is likely, it wouldn’t be surprising if Riley changes his tune and tries to deal Butler either this summer or ahead of next season’s trade deadline.

Harris won’t make it through the next several weeks without landing a contract somewhere, but if the Heat somehow decide to wipe Butler’s nearly $49 million off their cap sheet before Harris signs, he could end up in play.