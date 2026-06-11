Heat’s True Feelings on Celtics’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Turn Heads

The Miami Heat have been involved in quite a few rumors since their season came to an end, but the player they have been most frequently linked to is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Reports indicate Antetokounmpo is open to landing with the Heat, and the front office seems dead set on acquiring a big-name player this offseason.

The list of potential suitors for Antetokounmpo has dwindled over the past few weeks as his desires have come into focus. Right now, it seems the Boston Celtics are the biggest threat to steal Antetokounmpo from the Heat, and according to a new report, the team is legitimately worried about their longtime rivals’ presence in these trade rumors.

Heat Worried About Celtics Potentially Stealing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami has found itself linked to a trade for a big-name superstar for the past couple of years. After missing the playoffs entirely in their first full season without Jimmy Butler, though, it’s clear that the level of urgency has increased for the Heat, and the front office, spearheaded by Pat Riley, isn’t going to stand pat this offseason.

Of all the players who may be on the move this offseason, Antetokounmpo is the biggest of the bunch. The two-time MVP saw his relationship with the Bucks deteriorate last season, which is partly why he only played in 36 total games. Still, when he was on the court, he showed no signs of slowing down, even as he enters his early 30s (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 62.4 FG%).

The Heat are well-positioned to make a move for Antetokounmpo, as he is reportedly open to playing for them, and the team has the assets needed to swing a deal for him. If there’s a team that is in a better spot than them, though, it’s the Celtics, and it’s gotten to the point where Miami is “genuinely concerned” about the possibility of Boston landing “The Greek Freak.”

“Rival teams, furthermore, continue to point to Boston’s various assets as illustrating its ability to become a factor here,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported. “They also note that Antetokounmpo shares a skills coach with Jayson Tatum (Drew Hanlen) and is believed to have a level of interest in landing with the Celtics on top of his well-chronicled affinity for Miami … This much is clear: Boston is believed to be a potential suitor that genuinely concerns Miami.”

Should the Heat Go All-In on Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Other big names will be available this offseason, such as Kawhi Leonard and Ja Morant, but Antetokounmpo has always been the player that the Heat have been the most interested in. However, if they want to land him, it may require them to go above and beyond, especially now that the Celtics appear to be a legitimate suitor for his services.

Miami’s front office needs to determine quickly just how much it wants Antetokounmpo. Does it want to put all of its eggs in Antetokounmpo’s basket, or does it feel like it would be better to pivot and target another star? After being the presumed frontrunner for Antetokounmpo over the past few weeks, it seems like the race to land him is beginning to heat up.