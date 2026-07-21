Tyler Herro’s Immediate Reaction to Heat Trade Turns Heads

The Miami Heat are currently attempting to sign LeBron James in free agency, but they already made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Landing Antetokounmpo cost the Heat quite a hefty price, with star guard Tyler Herro being the most valuable player heading to the Bucks as part of this deal.

Herro has been in headlines as of late after he got into an altercation with his now-former teammate, Bam Adebayo, over critical comments he made about the veteran big man. When he’s not getting into fights, though, Herro is still coming to terms with this move, and he recently shared his immediate reaction to finding out he had been traded to Milwaukee in a video uploaded to his YouTube account, which quickly caught the attention of fans.

Tyler Herro Reacts to Heat Trade

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After getting selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Herro quickly established himself as a key piece of the Heat’s offense. A skilled three-level scorer, Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2022 before earning his first All-Star selection during the 2024-25 campaign (23.9 PPG, 5.5 APG, 5.2 RPG, 47.2 FG%).

The 2025-26 campaign did not go Herro’s way, as he battled injuries most of the year, which resulted in him playing only 33 games, easily the lowest mark of his career. With the Heat going big star hunting, Herro was one of the premier assets they were willing to part ways with, and sure enough, he found himself getting dealt to the Bucks.

Having grown up in Milwaukee, this is a homecoming of sorts for Herro. While he didn’t enjoy being involved in a myriad of trade rumors during his time with Miami, Herro was quite happy to be returning to his stomping grounds, as his excited reaction to finding out about the trade was caught on camera in his most recent YouTube video.

“Back to the f***ing crib, dog,” Herro said in his video. “Y’all done lost your motherf***ing mind … The boys are back.”

Heat Aiming to Move on From Tyler Herro Drama

Despite turning himself into a star, Herro could never escape himself from the trade rumors that have constantly been swirling around him and the Heat. It led to quite a bit of drama, and it got to the point where his first act with the Bucks saw him create even more drama for his former team when he got into a skirmish with Adebayo. Simply put, it seems like both sides were happy to see this trade go down.

Of course, Herro’s departure has been overshadowed by Antetokounmpo’s arrival, which is quite understandable, given the fact that he is an MVP-caliber player. Miami’s front office still has some work to do when it comes to tinkering with the rest of the roster (such as potentially reuniting with James in free agency), but regardless, Antetokounmpo should immediately turn the Heat into one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference for the 2026-27 campaign.