Bucks Extending General Manager Jon Horst

The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multi year contract extension, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Horst, who has spent eight seasons in Milwaukee, is staying with the team weeks before his contract expired. His agent Brian Elfus and the team came to an agreement on Wednesday night.

Since being promoted to the Milwaukee Bucks’ general manager in 2017, Horst has constructed a team that has made eight straight post season appearances, including a 2021 NBA Championship. He’s known for taking an aggressive stance in the trade market to build around star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his tenure, he’s traded for guard Jrue Holiday in 2020, which directly led to the Bucks’ first championship in 50 years, and, as the team pursues their next championship, added star Damian Lillard in 2023 and championship forward Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline.

Horst’s extension is a testament to the organization’s faith. After an injury filled season that still ended with a 48-34 record and a playoff berth, the team is focused on stability in the front office, which Horst represents. His willingness to make moves to build a contender around Antetokounmpo is a contributor to his future, as Antetokounmpo is committed to the bucks long term.

The Bucks and Horst will likely look for more youth in the offseason as the team is one of the oldest in the league. With a two team race in the East currently, a youth movement around Antetokounmpo and Lillard could see the team back in contention.

