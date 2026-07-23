Damian Lillard Reacts To Accusations He Clashed With Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks witnessed one of the most disappointing superstar duo failures with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard never getting past the first round together. Injuries caused them to never get a fair shot at contention before Lillard’s injury influenced Milwaukee to buy him out and end the partnership.

Despite being content returning to the Portland Trail Blazers and having a comeback this season from injury, Lillard was annoyed at some fan criticism. A fan claimed that Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell working out with Giannis is doing what Lillard failed to do with the Bucks superstar since they didn’t train together in the offseason.

Lillard responded to the fan on Twitter aka X with the following message:

“lol mfs don’t want Dame to tell it. Be thankful I ain’t running my mouth like these other suckas… carry on”

Lillard laughed and implied that there is behind the scenes drama from his Milwaukee time that could be shared to make himself look better. No confirmation has been made whether he’s referring to Antetokounmpo, the Bucks franchise as a whole, or other players on that team. Lillard was waived when Milwaukee got rid of his injured contract to acquire Myles Turner last offseason.

Why Fans Think Dame Insulted Myles Turner

The comment from Lillard referenced “suckas” who are talking about things from behind the scenes. Turner currently hosts a podcast with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart where he shares personal stories about his time with the Bucks and other NBA teams.

Various stories have been shared about the team’s issues from the past season by Turner. Head coach Doc Rivers was called out for his flaws, and Turner even referenced that Giannis often showed up late to make the rest of his teammates wait on him.

Lillard likely referenced Turner doing this when calling out those who run their mouths, but it came in a comment initially about Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee witnessed a core of Giannis, Dame, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez never getting to contend. All four players ended up leaving the team one by one in various ways once the losing ruined the hopes.

Are Dame & Giannis On Good Terms Today?

The biggest question about this topic comes back to the relationship between Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Dame felt it was necessary to reply to claims that he and Giannis didn’t get along well enough off the court to become a true NBA Championship contender.

However, the two seemed close when playing together and have shown love to each other since then. Lillard reportedly joined teammate Jrue Holiday as both tried to pitch Antetokounmpo to join the Blazers when he hit the trade market this offseason.

Giannis didn’t seem interested at all in giving Portland a chance to make fans question his relationship with Lillard. Antetokounmpo has given us no reason to believe he dislikes Lillard, but this response does create some curiosity about Dame’s feelings. Lillard clearly believes he can share things about the Milwaukee that could expose people from that chapter.