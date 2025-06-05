Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Acquire Former Top-5 Draft Pick, All-Star

The Houston Rockets have long been considered one of, if not the top contender to land superstar Giannis Antetokokunmpo this summer, if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade the two-time MVP.

With the 2025 NBA Finals getting underway on Thursday night, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently presented “At Least 1 Trade Idea for Every Team” that isn’t among the last two groups standing.

One of the blockbuster proposals in Bailey’s piece sees Antetokounmpo being sent to Houston in exchange for one former All-Star, a recent top-five draft pick and four future first-rounders.

Deal Would Give Rockets ‘One of the Best Starting Frontcourts in the League’

Here’s the trade idea from Bailey:

– Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Bucks receive: Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns), a 2028 first-round pick swap, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick

It was reported in May that the Rockets were “open to trading” All-Star center Alperen Sengun this summer.

The bigger question, however, may be whether they’d be willing to move 2023 fourth overall pick and First Team All-Defensive team member Amen Thompson.

“There has been plenty of speculation already as to how the Houston Rockets might be able to land Giannis without giving up Amen Thompson, but the deal could be a lot cleaner by simply including him. Yes, that would hurt. But the chances of Thompson becoming a multi-time MVP are pretty low, even if he does have plenty of star potential,” Bailey wrote. “Trading him, Fred VanVleet (and his hefty salary) and a boatload of picks for Giannis would give the Rockets one of the best starting frontcourts in the league. He and Alperen Şengün can play together. And the roster would still have plenty of upside with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard.”

Thompson and one-time All-Star guard Fred VanVleet tied for third on the team in scoring this season at 14.1 points per game, while the former led the squad in field goal percentage (55.7%) and blocks per tilt (1.3). The latter paced the group in minutes (35.2) and assists per contest (5.6) as well.

Rockets Seen as One of Frontrunners For Antetokounmpo For Weeks

Since being drafted 15th overall by Milwaukee 12 years ago, Antetokounmpo’s time with the Bucks has been highlighted by nine All-Star appearances, a pair of MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year honor and NBA title. Following their first championship in 50 years in 2021, however, Milwaukee has now failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs four straight times, including three consecutive first round eliminations.

“The Greek Freak” has been constantly linked to the Rockets (among other teams) ever since the Bucks’ early playoff exit this spring.

Bailey sees his trade idea as helping both sides.

“As for the Bucks, this deal gives them a young wing with bona fide All-NBA upside and multiple picks with which to build around him,” he wrote. “A bidding war might allow Milwaukee to insist on at least one more Rocket being in the deal, but this wouldn’t be a bad start to a rebuild.”