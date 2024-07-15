Bucks Among Teams Interested in Former $52 Million Sharpshooter

The Milwaukee Bucks have added some help, but they want more. More specifically, they want a sharpshooter, and one they have in mind is free agent Gary Trent Jr.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks’ interest in the 25-year-old in a July 15 story.

“Milwaukee is also among several contenders pursuing the top free agent remaining, Gary Trent Jr., league sources said. Trent… is taking a patient approach to find the best opportunity for his seventh NBA campaign.”

Charania explained why Trent’s market isn’t that strong despite his youth and averaging between 13.7 points and 18.3 points since 2020.

“As the league’s harsher salary-cap rules with the second apron take an increasing effect, the landscape has left talented players such as Trent on the market because some franchises with salary-cap space are electing to use the room in ways other than free agency.”

Trent just finished a three-year contract worth $51.8 million with the Toronto Raptors. Even though he’s coming off a down year, averaging 13.7 points, his sharpshooting remains strong. He’s a career 38.6% shooter from three.

The Bucks have added solid help along the perimeter with Taurean Prince and Delon Wright. Adding Trent would be more than welcome since the Bucks lost Malik Beasley to the Detroit Pistons.

Other Playoff Teams Not Likely to Sign Gary Trent Jr.

Knowing Trent’s value, other playoff contenders would likely want him as well, like the Los Angeles Lakers. However, NBA Insider Marc Stein explained why it would be tricky for them to sign him outright in a July 11 story

“One source close to the process cautioned this week that the Lakers, until they can move farther away from the second luxury tax apron, can’t even make a run at Trent … no matter how available he appears to be. The Lakers, remember, are only marginally distanced from the second apron after LeBron James signed a new two-year deal that was less than $3 million shy of the $104 million maximum he could have received.”

The Bucks can also cross the Denver Nuggets off the list of potential suitors for Trent. DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind reported via his X account that Trent won’t join them while explaining why.

“You can rule out Gary Trent Jr. as an option for the Nuggets in free agency, I’m told. He’s not going to take a minimum contract, and I don’t think there would be much interest on Denver’s end anyway.”

The Bucks can only offer Trent the minimum, but they can also offer him a starting position, which could build his value.

Bucks Interested in Landry Shamet: Report

Trent isn’t the only sharpshooter the Bucks want to add to their roster. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Bucks are among the teams interested in Landry Shamet in a July 12 story.

“Free agent guard Landry Shamet has received exploratory interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks, league sources told HoopsHype. A possible return to the Washington Wizards also hasn’t been ruled out, HoopsHype has learned.”

Evidently, the Bucks want more shooting on the team. Trent and Shamet both fit that bill as perimeter players. The Bucks have put an emphasis on adding just that during the 2024 offseason.