Kyle Kuzma Appears to Shade NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew widespread attention after addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit for the U.N. General Assembly in September, Democracy Now reports. Mamdani said New York City lacks independent legal authority to execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant, but he urged the federal government to enforce it. His video surpassed 80 million views on X. Kyle Kuzma reshared that video with a message that appeared to question Mamdani’s actions.

“A mayor playing president,” Kuzma wrote as part of a broader criticism of people who, in his view, perform roles online without the authority, ability or record to back them up. He closed with a warning: “Don’t fall for distractions.”

The wording made Mamdani the apparent target, particularly because Kuzma attached his comments to the mayor’s video. However, Kuzma never mentioned Mamdani by name, leaving his criticism framed as a wider argument about online performance and credibility.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content. A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring… https://t.co/e4aM17CzSC — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

Kyle Kuzma Criticizes a Culture of ‘Cosplaying’

Kuzma opened his response by arguing that modern culture rewards people for looking accomplished instead of producing meaningful results.

“This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content,” Kuzma wrote.

He then listed several examples, starting with “a mayor playing president.” Kuzma also cited a founder acting like an operator, a content creator presenting himself as a professional one-on-one player and a 25-year-old with a ring light acting like an economist.

“Everyone auditioning. Nobody building,” he added.

Kuzma expanded that thought by arguing that a generation now learns to chase the appearance of achievement instead of the work itself.

“The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work,” he wrote.

Mamdani’s original message focused on Netanyahu and the ICC warrant. The mayor called Netanyahu a war criminal, accused him of responsibility for widespread death and suffering among Palestinians, and argued that he should face a court of law.

Mamdani said his administration examined available legal avenues but concluded that the city could not act on the warrant by itself. He then called on federal officials to enforce it and said Netanyahu was not welcome in New York City.

Kuzma Responds to Pushback Over Apparent Mamdani Jab

Kuzma’s repost quickly drew criticism from users who questioned both his point and his choice of target.

One person replied, “and you’re cosplaying as a basketball player.” Kuzma did not offer a lengthy defense, responding only, “yea, sure lol.”

Another user argued that Kuzma could have applied his criticism elsewhere but instead aimed it at someone calling for the prosecution of a war criminal. That response captured the main objection to his post. Critics focused less on his broader warning about social media performance and more on the political video he used to make it.

The exchange also continued a vocal stretch for Kuzma on X. He recently criticized professional athletes who complain that taxes and fees reduce their multimillion-dollar earnings.

“It’s exhausting hearing athletes break down how their millions ‘aren’t really millions’ after taxes and fees,” Kuzma wrote. “40M after taxes is still 40M.”

Kuzma identified lifestyle growth, rather than the financial system, as the larger problem. He pointed to luxury living, multiple cars and large entourages before adding, “Modest is allowed.”

Those remarks also created debate, but they followed the same theme as his apparent Mamdani criticism. In both cases, Kuzma challenged public figures over what he viewed as a disconnect between presentation and substance. This time, attaching that argument to Mamdani’s viral Netanyahu message drew an especially political response.