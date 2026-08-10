Milwaukee Bucks Star Named One of Most Overpaid Players at Position

For the first time in quite a while, Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer the highest paid player on the Milwaukee Bucks following his trade to the Miami Heat.
The Bucks still have several well-compensated players, though, and one of those players was recently named one of the most overpaid players at his position in the entire NBA.
Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma Named One of Most Overpaid Power Forwards in the NBA
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named Kyle Kuzma as one of the most overpaid power forwards in the league, citing his overall lack on the floor as a main factor for his inclusion. Kuzma is set to make over $20 million for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.
“Kuzma has scored in double figures every year of his career and sits at 16.6 points per game across nine seasons, but he can’t pass and can’t be relied upon to hit threes consistently. Paired with nonexistent defense, that offensive profile has led to negative Value Over Replacement Player ratings in each of the last two seasons,” Hughes wrote.
“Last year was the first in Kuzma’s career where he didn’t post a below-league-average true shooting percentage. Maybe things are trending up?”
The good news for the Bucks is that Kuzma’s contract isn’t on the books for much longer. He has just one year remaining on his current contract with Milwaukee, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. There has been some speculation that the Bucks could look to trade him, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.
Milwaukee Bucks ‘Actively Shopping’ Kyle Kuzma
According to a report from Evan Sidery, the Bucks have been actively shopping Kuzma, along with veteran center Myles Turner this summer. However, they’ve received little interest so far. It doesn’t seem like Kuzma is valued too highly around the league at this point in his career.
If no deal comes to fruition before the start of the season, expect talks to pick up again prior to the trade deadline in February. At that point, it might be easier for the Bucks to find a taker for Kuzma’s expiring contract.
Milwaukee Bucks Star Named One of Most Overpaid Players at Position