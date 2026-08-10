Milwaukee Bucks Star Named One of Most Overpaid Players at Position

For the first time in quite a while, Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer the highest paid player on the Milwaukee Bucks following his trade to the Miami Heat.

The Bucks still have several well-compensated players, though, and one of those players was recently named one of the most overpaid players at his position in the entire NBA.

Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma Named One of Most Overpaid Power Forwards in the NBA

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named Kyle Kuzma as one of the most overpaid power forwards in the league, citing his overall lack on the floor as a main factor for his inclusion. Kuzma is set to make over $20 million for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season. “Kuzma has scored in double figures every year of his career and sits at 16.6 points per game across nine seasons, but he can’t pass and can’t be relied upon to hit threes consistently. Paired with nonexistent defense, that offensive profile has led to negative Value Over Replacement Player ratings in each of the last two seasons,” Hughes wrote.