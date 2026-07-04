Milwaukee Bucks Part Ways With 26-Year-Old Power Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat last week.

The rebuild started at the draft with the selection of Brayden Burries and Nate Ament. They also re-signed Ousmane Dieng to a three-year, $17.5 million contract while bringing in 2025 second-round pick Bogoljub Markovic on a multi-year deal.

With players like Kel’el Ware, Myles Turner, Jericho Sims and Kyle Kuzma still on the books, the Bucks had to part ways with a 26-year-old power forward.

Milwaukee Bucks Waive Pete Nance

According to the NBA’s official transaction logs, the Milwaukee Bucks waived Pete Nance on Friday before his salary for next season became fully guaranteed. It was a money-saving move by the Bucks, though they might not be finished making trades.

Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma are potential trade candidates since they don’t fit the Bucks’ current timeline.

As for Nance, the North Carolina product was coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 47 games last season. He was the ultimate role player for Milwaukee, hustling and bringing energy off the bench.

The 26-year-old forward is the younger brother of Larry Nance Jr., who is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Their father is former NBA player and three-time All-Star Larry Nance Sr. All of them have suited up for the Cavaliers during their respective careers.

Pete Nance Part of Bucks’ Summer League Roster

Despite getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, Pete Nance is still listed as part of the team’s Summer League roster. The Bucks are set to play their first game in the California Classic on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

According to Dalton Sell of Behind The Buck Pass, a reunion between Nance and the Bucks should not be ruled out. Nance is still eligible for one more year of a two-way deal, so there’s a chance he could return to Milwaukee next season. He could also play for the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

“He’s still in the organization,” Sell wrote. “If he impresses there, it wouldn’t be shocking if they kept him on the payroll in some capacity. Nance does have another year of eligibility as a two-way player, which could be useful, but he could also stick around in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.”

Nance began his NBA career as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played eight games for them as a rookie. He spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers in his second season before joining the Bucks, earning a standard contract last March.