Tyler Herro Sends Clear Message Regarding New Contract After Trade to Bucks

New Milwaukee Bucks star guard Tyler Herro has just one year remaining on his current contract. He’s set for unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Herro is eligible for a contract extension from the Bucks, but it remains to be seen if he’ll receive one this offseason.

Tyler Herro ‘Not Worried’ About New Contract After Trade to Milwaukee Bucks

Despite his current lack of long-term contract security, Herro made it clear that he’s not stressing about getting a new contract with the Bucks immediately. Having never have played for the Bucks before, Herro understands that he might have to earn such a deal out on the court.

“I’m not really worried about it right now,” Herro said. “It’s a new slate for me, for the coaches, really for the organization as a whole. I don’t think that needs to be a burden over anyone’s shoulders.”

Herro appears to be entering his new situation with the right approach. If he came to a brand new organization with major contract demands, it might not be received too well. Instead, Herro appears ready to prove that he’s deserving of a new deal with his play on the court.

Tyler Herro Hoping to Remain with Bucks Long-Term

Herro has already been the subject of trade talks since his arrival in Milwaukee given the fact that he’s due for an extension and the Bucks are in a state of flux following the departure of Antetokounmpo. But as a Wisconsin native, Herro was excited about getting traded to the Bucks and he’s hoping to remain in Milwaukee long-term.

“I’m happy where I’m at now. If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home,” Herro said.

“. . . I think now that things are kind of settling down, I’m hoping I’m staying here. That’s kind of the consensus I’m getting right now, but I’m excited to just be here. If it’s for two months, two years, whatever it is, I’m just excited to be here.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Herro, but he’s clearly aiming to make the most out of his time in Milwaukee, regardless of how long it lasts.