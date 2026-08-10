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Tyler Herro Sends Clear Message Regarding New Contract After Trade to Bucks

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Tyler Herro
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Tyler Herro will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

New Milwaukee Bucks star guard Tyler Herro has just one year remaining on his current contract. He’s set for unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Herro is eligible for a contract extension from the Bucks, but it remains to be seen if he’ll receive one this offseason.

Tyler Herro ‘Not Worried’ About New Contract After Trade to Milwaukee Bucks

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Despite his current lack of long-term contract security, Herro made it clear that he’s not stressing about getting a new contract with the Bucks immediately. Having never have played for the Bucks before, Herro understands that he might have to earn such a deal out on the court.

“I’m not really worried about it right now,” Herro said. “It’s a new slate for me, for the coaches, really for the organization as a whole. I don’t think that needs to be a burden over anyone’s shoulders.”

Herro appears to be entering his new situation with the right approach. If he came to a brand new organization with major contract demands, it might not be received too well. Instead, Herro appears ready to prove that he’s deserving of a new deal with his play on the court.

Tyler Herro Hoping to Remain with Bucks Long-Term

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Herro has already been the subject of trade talks since his arrival in Milwaukee given the fact that he’s due for an extension and the Bucks are in a state of flux following the departure of Antetokounmpo. But as a Wisconsin native, Herro was excited about getting traded to the Bucks and he’s hoping to remain in Milwaukee long-term.

“I’m happy where I’m at now. If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home,” Herro said.

“. . . I think now that things are kind of settling down, I’m hoping I’m staying here. That’s kind of the consensus I’m getting right now, but I’m excited to just be here. If it’s for two months, two years, whatever it is, I’m just excited to be here.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Herro, but he’s clearly aiming to make the most out of his time in Milwaukee, regardless of how long it lasts.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Tyler Herro Sends Clear Message Regarding New Contract After Trade to Bucks

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