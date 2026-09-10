Draymond Green Makes Surprising Patrick Beverley Statement Following Major Claim

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley recently made a bold claim about his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking on the Thanalysis Show with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Beverley took credit for helping the Timberwolves build a winning culture.

“I really put on for the city of Minnesota,” Beverley said. “I don’t know if people know this, but they haven’t missed the playoffs since I got there. … I’m not saying it’s all me, but I started something in Minnesota for sure.”

Play

Beverley spent one season in Minnesota, helping the Timberwolves make the 2022 NBA playoffs.

There was a viral moment involving Beverley, who was visibly emotional after the Timberwolves’ play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Some made fun of Beverley’s reaction, while others felt the emotion elicited by the veteran guard. It’s also true that the Timberwolves have not missed the postseason since 2022, making back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025.

Draymond Green’s Take on Patrick Beverley’s Claim

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on Patrick Beverley’s statements about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green doesn’t fully agree with Beverley, but he also gave him credit for helping the young Timberwolves gain confidence during the 2022 playoffs.

However, the Golden State Warriors star split the credit to Anthony Edwards, who started his ascent to stardom that same year.

“I just want to remind Patrick Beverley that when he got there, young Ant-Man was there,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “Now, what I will say is you can’t take credit away from Patrick Beverley because Patrick Beverley brings a certain mentality to a group.”

“And for a young talented player like Ant-Man to see that mentality and say, ‘Ah, okay,’ and also get that first taste of the playoffs, it then set you up for the future. So I’m not going to come on here and say, ‘Oh, man. Patrick Beverley is tripping.’ I do want to remind him that a young Ant-Man was on his way,” he added.

Play

Green and Beverley have had their fair share of battles on the court and different takes off the court.

There seems to be mutual respect from both parties, which is always great to see.

Where is Patrick Beverley Now?

Patrick Beverley has not played in the NBA since the 2023-24 season. He has spent the last few years overseas, with stints at Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel and PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece.

It was announced last month that Beverley has signed with Boulazac Basket Dordogne of the LNB Elite in France.

Boulazac finished 12th in the league last season, which was the first year since getting promoted from Pro B.