How Long is Donte DiVincenzo Out? Injury Return Timeline Shared by Timberwolves Guard

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin a new era in 2026-27 with the highest-powered backcourt in the history of the franchise.

Anthony Edwards returns, of course, but then they’ve added LaMelo Ball to the mix after acquiring him via trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

That duo will grab all the headlines in the early going. Everyone will want to track how they play together.

But it is important to remember one thing as the season gets rolling on Wednesday night with the Timberwolves’ opener — they aren’t at full strength.

Maybe their most important guard aside from Edwards and Ball is injured.

Donte DiVincenzo isn’t available yet, and it will only help Minnesota when he’s able to return.

How Long Is Donte DiVincenzo Out?

DiVincenzo doesn’t yet have an official return date, but the news is all positive.

“I’ll say this… I’m meeting all my milestones, and I’m meeting them early,” DiVincenzo said recently to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “Everything has been proven; I can go to the next step… My goal is to play soon, but I want to make sure you guys get the best version of me when I am able to step on the floor.”

DiVincenzo’s conclusion: “You’ll see me this season.”

That line will certainly make Timberwolves fans happy.

Why Is Donte DiVincenzo Out?

DiVincenzo is out because he tore his Achilles tendon.

He was hurt in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. It was the right Achilles that ruptured for DiVincenzo.

It’s been about six months since the injury as the new season tips off.

In the past, Achilles injuries were viewed as year-long recoveries, but Celtics star Jayson Tatum came back in just 10 months last year.

DiVincenzo could get back by early spring if he beats the 12-month timeline — or he could be a playoff addition for the Timberwolves if he needs the full timeline.

Either way, Minnesota will be happy to get DiVincenzo back whenever he’s available.

Timberwolves Guards

Ball and Edwards highlight the healthy perimeter group for Minnesota.

They’ve also got Ayo Dosunmu, who was great in big games down the stretch last season.

Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. are also on the Minnesota roster.

Last year, DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. That’s certainly a player Minnesota would love to get back in a Timberwolves uniform sooner rather than later.