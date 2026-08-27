Jonathan Kuminga Handed Blunt Reality Check After Timberwolves Move

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Jonathan Kuminga in what is expected to be one of the final big moves of the 2026 NBA offseason, beating out the Los Angeles Lakers and a few other teams to land the athletic 23-year-old wing.

After the news broke, many tabbed the Timberwolves as a strong title contender in the Western Conference, and while that might be true with a new strong starting lineup, the franchise and player were both urged to pump the brakes on this being the signing that changes the face of the league next season.

Writing for ESPN, Zach Kram, though giving the Timberwolves’ signing of Kuminga an ‘A-‘ grade, detailed how there are a few ways in which this could go back, specifically based on the player’s history in the NBA so far.

Jonathan Kuminga Handed Reality Check After Joining Timberwolves

While Kram did have praise for Minnesota adding Kuminga on a two-year, $12.4 million contract through free agency after moving away from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, there are still a few holes in the 23-year-old’s game that could rear their ugly head on the Timberwolves next season.

“Kuminga isn’t a perfect fit in his new role,” he wrote. “His outside shooting struggles (33% on 3s in his career) could strain his partnership with Gobert on offense, and it’s still an open question whether Kuminga will ever bring the consistency required of a nailed-down NBA starter. He has always shown flashes, but never for more than a few games or weeks at a time.”

Kram also said that if Kuminga can find a groove as a role player rather than one with a big responsibility every single night, he’ll be more set up for a successful tenure with the Timberwolves.

“He doesn’t need to be a star in Minnesota, either, but rather a competent role player. He may not even close games for his new team,” he added. “But what the Timberwolves needed most of all was a capable power forward who can protect McDaniels — one of the league’s best perimeter defenders — from sliding up to that position full time.”

However, as Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote when Kuminga was still deciding between the Timberwolves and Lakers, Minnesota is likely a better fit, as the young forward can take advantage of his rim-running and athleticism next to Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball rather than playing more as a spot-up shooter in Los Angeles with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

From last week’s story on @ClutchPoints regarding Jonathan Kuminga — I had listed the Wolves as the best potential landing spot based on fit and for Kuminga to prove himself: https://t.co/kraP1tF3sm pic.twitter.com/vIngqpS7Di — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 26, 2026

“Overall, the Timberwolves would be a great fit for Kuminga since they have a clear need for another dynamic forward next to Jaden McDaniels and can play an uptempo style on offense with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards pushing the pace. That is the type of style Kuminga would thrive in.”

Though there might be some lingering questions about Kuminga’s fit in Minnesota going forward, he’s on a small contract, and if it doesn’t work out, the Timberwolves didn’t take a massive risk in picking him up in free agency.

Minnesota Made A Big Move For Next Year

Regardless of some of the Kuminga concerns, the Timberwolves adding his services on a cheap contract is still a solid move, especially beating out their West rival in the Lakers and a few other teams to land the top available unrestricted free agent.

Now, Minnesota’s starting lineup will include Kuminga, Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert, undisputably a stronger group and one that can make waves next season.

“The Wolves, sources said, feel like Kuminga has untapped defensive potential and a powerful, versatile playing style that could help them match up against some of the more rugged teams in the West, so they went hard after him,” Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic wrote on the move.

Additionally, multiple reports indicate it was Edwards, the Timberwolves’ franchise centerpiece, who played a big role in Kuminga choosing a smaller deal to play in Minnesota rather than more money to play in Los Angeles.

“Edwards called Kuminga throughout the summer, letting him know that the face of the franchise had his back as Kuminga considered other suitors.”

Per Michael Scotto, Kuminga also thought he had a better chance of competing for a title up North rather than in Southern California.

“Jonathan Kuminga chose the Timberwolves because he felt it was the best basketball fit and gives him a chance to start at power forward for a contender,” he wrote. “Wolves stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, executive Tim Connelly, and owner Alex Rodriguez all actively recruited Kuminga.”

So, the pressure is now on the Timberwolves to perform with Kuminga, as after making two conference finals appearances in a row, the team fizzled out in the 2026 Playoffs. The franchise is still hunting for its first-ever championship and NBA Finals appearance.