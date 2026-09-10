Jonathan Kuminga Explains Decision to Take Less Money to Sign With Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga had several suitors in NBA free agency, but he ultimately opted to sign a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He decided to sign with the Wolves despite the fact that he had more lucrative offers elsewhere. During his introductory press conference in Minnesota, Kuminga shed some light onto his decision.

Jonathan Kuminga Picked Timberwolves Over Other Suitors Because He Wanted ‘Winning Culture’

In his first meeting with Minnesota media, Kuminga explained that he signed with the Timberwolves instead of other options because he sought a “winning culture,” and he thought he would find that in Minnesota. So far, he’s happy with his decision.

“I think this was the best decision for me. I just wanted to go to a winning culture. I think this was one of the best winning cultures I could have chose out of all the options. I spoke to so many people on this team, including front office, coaches, some of the players, and the vibe was just the type of vibe I was looking for,” Kuminga said.

“I would say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made, just looking at the roster, looking at the young group of guys they have. Seeing what they’ve done in the past and things they’re trying to accomplish going forward. I think I fit well with this culture and I can come here and help win as many games as we can. … I think the choice was, we’re trying to win. Trying to help winning. That’s why I made this decision.”

It’s somewhat ironic to sign with a team that has never won a championship, or even been to the NBA Finals, due to their “winning culture,” but in fairness to Kuminga, the Timberwolves have been right in the thick of the contender conversation in the Western Conference for the past few seasons.

They advanced to the conference semifinals last season and made it all the way to the conference finals the two pervious seasons. Perhaps Kuminga will prove to be the missing piece to finally get the Timberwolves over the hump.

Jonathan Kuminga Excited to Play Alongside LaMelo Ball in Minnesota

Kuminga wasn’t the only major addition that the Timberwolves made over the offseason. The team also added star guard LaMelo Ball via trade with the Charlotte Hornets, and Kuminga is extremely excited to play alongside the former NBA Rookie of the Year.

“I was watching him work out yesterday. I was watching him doing certain things, and just the way he passed the ball, it’s incredible,” Kuminga said of Ball. “I mean, I’ve played with so many point guards in my career, but I never played with somebody that could pass as good as LaMelo. So, I think I’m looking forward to it, and I’m excited.”

This is an interesting comment from a guy who was played with two of the best point guards ever in Chris Paul and Steph Curry, but he’s entitled to his opinion, and his excitement.

Thanks to their offseason additions, the Wolves will be an extremely interesting team to watch during the upcoming campaign.