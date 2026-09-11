Jonathan Kuminga Sends Clear Message Regarding Long-Term Future With Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency. The second year of the deal is a player option that Kuminga could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency.

Unless things go very poorly for Kuminga during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, declining that player option and seeking a longer, more lucrative deal in free agency is likely exactly what he’ll do. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be one-and-done in Minnesota.

Jonathan Kuminga Hopes to Remain With Minnesota Timberwolves Long-Term

During his introductory press conference in Minnesota, Kuminga made it clear that he would like his stay with the Timberwolves to stretch longer than a single season, but he wasn’t prepared to make any predictions or anything of that nature.

“I would love it to be a long-term thing, but I’m not going to predict what it’s going to be,” Kuminga said. “I think God has a plan for all of us, and all I have to do is just come in and do my job every single day, and the rest of the things will handle themselves.”

Assuming that he plays above his pay grade in the coming campaign, Kuminga will likely have several suitors in free agency next summer. However, the Wolves will hold his non-Bird rights, so they would be able to offer him slightly more than other teams, which should put them in a great position to re-sign him, should they choose to do so. Of course, that will likely hinge on how he plays throughout his first season in the North Star State.

Jonathan Kuminga Joined Timberwolves Because of ‘Winning Culture’

During his introductory presser, Kuminga explained that he decided to sign with the Wolves, over other suitors, because of the “winning culture” that the franchise has established.

“I think this was the best decision for me. I just wanted to go to a winning culture. I think this was one of the best winning cultures I could have chose out of all the options,” Kuminga said. “I spoke to so many people on this team, including front office, coaches, some of the players, and the vibe was just the type of vibe I was looking for.”

Kuminga made the choice that he thought was best for him, and you certainly can’t fault him for it. With his next contract hanging in the balance, he should be very motivated heading into the season.