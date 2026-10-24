Former Timberwolves Teammates’ Alleged Gambling Scheme Exposed in Federal Indictment

Malik Beasley and Ed Davis once shared a locker room with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, their relationship is at the center of a federal gambling case involving allegations of manipulated NBA performances, millions in gambling debts and lucrative wagers.

The case took a significant turn Friday when court records indicated that Beasley intends to change his not-guilty plea.

According to ESPN’s Tom Schad, the former Timberwolves guard is negotiating a potential plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

However, Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, said Saturday that no deal has been finalized. A decision is expected early next week.

Davis, meanwhile, has maintained his not-guilty plea.

The development puts renewed attention on how two former Minnesota teammates allegedly became involved in a betting operation during Beasley’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Former Timberwolves Teammates Linked by Gambling Debts

Beasley and Davis played together during the 2020-21 season, when Minnesota was rebuilding around Karl-Anthony Towns and a young Anthony Edwards.

Beasley joined the Timberwolves in February 2020 as part of a four-team trade involving Denver.

Davis, a veteran power forward and center, arrived from New York in November 2020.

Although their careers eventually took different paths, prosecutors allege their relationship continued beyond Minnesota.

According to the 22-page federal indictment, Beasley accumulated multimillion-dollar gambling losses despite earning nearly $60 million during his NBA career.

Davis allegedly loaned his former teammate money to cover those debts.

In exchange, prosecutors claim Beasley provided information about how he intended to perform in certain Milwaukee games during the 2023-24 season.

Davis then allegedly shared that information with other gamblers.

Prosecutors Reveal Text Messages Between Beasley and Davis

The indictment describes private exchanges that prosecutors believe helped establish the alleged arrangement.

In December 2023, Davis allegedly encouraged Beasley to pursue sports betting as a way to make money.

“Only way you can beat Vegas is sports betting,” Davis wrote, according to the indictment.

Later, Davis asked whether Beasley had Snapchat.

“Better to talk on there,” he allegedly wrote.

“We can make some good money.”

Prosecutors claim the two former Timberwolves teammates subsequently coordinated information about Beasley’s expected scoring and rebounding performances.

One example involved Milwaukee’s Feb. 27, 2024, game against Charlotte.

According to the indictment, gamblers placed approximately $25,000 in wagers that generated more than $77,000 in profit.

Beasley finished with six points and four rebounds, falling below one betting line while exceeding another.

Another alleged incident occurred March 10 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beasley grabbed his fourth rebound in the closing seconds, exceeding a 3.5-rebound betting line.

Prosecutors allege certain bettors had received advance information about his intended performance.

Those accusations have not been proven in court.

What’s Next for Former Timberwolves Teammates?

Beasley faces federal charges involving sports bribery, wire fraud conspiracies and money laundering conspiracy.

Davis also faces federal charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The investigation has already carried enormous consequences for Beasley’s NBA career.

After averaging 16.3 points and making a Detroit Pistons franchise-record 319 3-pointers during the 2024-25 season, Beasley was reportedly approaching a three-year, $42 million contract.

However, negotiations collapsed after news of the federal investigation emerged.

He has remained out of the NBA since.

Now, the former Minnesota guard faces a possible guilty plea, while Davis awaits further proceedings.

Their time together with the Timberwolves was relatively brief.

But prosecutors allege the relationship continued long after they stopped wearing the same uniform, eventually becoming central to one of the NBA’s most consequential gambling investigations.