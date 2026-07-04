Minnesota Timberwolves Blasted for $100 Million Free Agent Signing

Ayo Dosunmu played just 24 regular season games for the Minnesota Timberwolves after being acquired by team in a trade with the Chicago Bulls prior to the deadline.

But, hat’s all the Wolves needed to see to reward Dosunmu with an enormous five-year, $112 million deal in free agency.

Timberwolves’ Signing of Ayo Dosunmu Labeled One of Offseason’s Biggest Overpays While Dosunmu is a solid player, that deal has the potential to age poorly. It was named one of the biggest overpays of the offseason by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. “Dosunmu’s skill tree branches a bunch of different directions, but none of his individual skills are special. He is a fine secondary playmaker, but he can’t pilot an offense on his own. He sometimes posts strong three-point percentages, but he doesn’t launch a lot of them. He rarely looks exposed in defensive assignments, but he isn’t a playmaker on that end (1.2 career stocks per game),” Buckley wrote.