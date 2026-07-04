Minnesota Timberwolves Blasted for $100 Million Free Agent Signing

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 25: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
But, hat’s all the Wolves needed to see to reward Dosunmu with an enormous five-year, $112 million deal in free agency.
Timberwolves’ Signing of Ayo Dosunmu Labeled One of Offseason’s Biggest Overpays
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
While Dosunmu is a solid player, that deal has the potential to age poorly. It was named one of the biggest overpays of the offseason by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.
“Dosunmu’s skill tree branches a bunch of different directions, but none of his individual skills are special. He is a fine secondary playmaker, but he can’t pilot an offense on his own. He sometimes posts strong three-point percentages, but he doesn’t launch a lot of them. He rarely looks exposed in defensive assignments, but he isn’t a playmaker on that end (1.2 career stocks per game),” Buckley wrote.
“Minnesota might have felt backed into a corner by Donte DiVincenzo’s torn Achilles and an overall dearth of perimeter depth, but understanding why a deal wound up richer than it should have doesn’t change its nature. The Wolves better hope those playoff flashes—against a bad Denver defense and on outlier shooting (68 points on 23-of-32)—were for real, because that’s the only time Dosunmu looked worthy of a contract this rich.”
Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Minnesota last season.
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Ayo Dosunmu played just 24 regular season games for the Minnesota Timberwolves after being acquired by team in a trade with the Chicago Bulls prior to the deadline.But, hat’s all the Wolves needed to see to reward Dosunmu with an enormous five-year, $112 million deal in free agency. Timberwolves’ Signing of Ayo Dosunmu Labeled One […]
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