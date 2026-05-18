Minnesota Timberwolves Urged to Immediately Trade All-Star Forward by NBA Champion

After falling short in the postseason yet again, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to make some changes to the roster over the offseason.

According to ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, Minnesota’s offseason move-making should start with trading away a key contributor.

Kendrick Perkins Urges Minnesota Timberwolves to Trade Julius Randle

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Perkins called for the Timberwolves to trade veteran forward Julius Randle as soon as possible, claiming that Randle became a cancer in Minnesota’s locker room once his name popped up in trade rumors involving Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to the NBA trade deadline in February.

“The one thing that I’ve been highlighting is that I’m big on watching body language, and I was talking to Julius Randle. … Since the trade deadline, go look at his numbers. Because his name was mentioned in trade rumors when they were trying to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, he couldn’t be professional enough to say this is a business. By the way, we saw this same Julius Randle during the last part of his stint with the New York Knicks,” Perkins said on air.

“I would trade Julius Randle. I don’t give a damn if it’s for some fried catfish and a pot of gumbo. I would get him out of my locker room. … He had become a cancer. He had become a cancer. He had made it uncomfortable in that locker room for coach Finch to even do his job. … And this is supposed to be your Robin, your Robin to Anthony Edwards. They traded Karl-Anthony Towns for him, that they drafted with the No. 1 pick. I believe if [Minnesota] had Karl-Anthony Towns right now, we’d be looking at that series a lot different.”

Randle still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Timberwolves, including a $35 million player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

Julius Randle Skipped Timberwolves Exit Interview This Season

The speculation regarding Randle’s future in Minnesota is only going to increase in the coming weeks, especially since he apparently skipped his exit interview after the team was officially eliminated from postseason contention by the San Antonio Spurs.

He’s apparently frustrated by the organization, and that feeling is likely mutual. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise, at all, if the Wolves looked to move on from the mercurial forward over the offseason.