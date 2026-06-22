Report: Timberwolves Learn Bucks’ Trade Demand for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Minnesota Timberwolves are positioned in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but not as high as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are.

The Timberwolves are looking for ways to improve the roster around ascending superstar Anthony Edwards, and adding Antetokounmpo would certainly provide that.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has been the subject of trade speculation dating back to last offseason. Many believed Antetokounmpo would get moved by the trade deadline in February. Now it seems destined the 10-time All-Star will find a new home before Tuesday’s NBA Draft.

Could the Wolves stun the basketball world and land the two-time NBA MVP? It may be a long-shot possibility, but there’s enough in the rumor mill for Wolves fans to hope.

Timberwolves Have What it Takes to Execute Blockbuster, But…

According to the Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks value what the Wolves could conceptually offer in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

“Some also see the Timberwolves as an emerging option for the Bucks,” the report said. “While Antetokounmpo is known to prefer a trade involving a team in the Eastern Conference, league sources say the Bucks are interested in what Minnesota has to offer.”

If Minnesota desires to pursue Antetokounmpo, The Athletic reports the Bucks would ask the Wolves for “a package including Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and their two tradable first-round picks (No. 29 in this year’s draft and their 2033 pick).”

In an earlier report, it was stated the Wolves wouldn’t entertain moving McDaniels in a deal for any superstar — unless that superstar happened to be either Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.

However, The Athletic reports the Wolves consider McDaniels an untouchable asset because of his fit alongside Edwards.

If the Bucks become interested enough in the Wolves’ assets to desire a trade, would Minnesota still rebuff, or would envisioning the superstar pairing of Edwards and Antetokounmpo override all?

How Minnesota Would Look With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Landing Antetokounmpo would level up the Wolves on paper, but what they would have to surrender in the process cannot be ignored.

The Wolves already have the foundation of a Western Conference contender; how much of that foundation would they be willing to dismantle to acquire Antetokounmpo? It’s important to note that while Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s best players, injuries have piled up in recent years. Antetokounmpo isn’t old, but he’ll turn 32 next season. That should be a factor when choosing between the veteran superstar and three guys who are no older than 26 each.

Antetokounmpo is a champion and has proven he can be the best player on a title-winning team. In theory, plugging a player like that next to a rapidly-improving star in Edwards, the soon-to-be 25-year-old is a recipe for success. It would be somewhat reminiscent of what the Cleveland Cavaliers did 12 years ago when they acquired LeBron James, who came aboard to join the young Kyrie Irving. Together, James and Irving were masterful in turning around Cleveland’s fortunes. Maybe Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly sees the same scenario play out for his team if Antetokounmpo joins Edwards in Minnesota.

Passing on Antetokounmpo and continuing to build the roster through the draft and minor free agent or trade transactions is also logical. Edwards is young and still rising. The Wolves have plenty of incentive to draft well and develop enough talent to help the franchise legitimately compete for a title by the time Edwards reaches his prime.

Whether Edwards stays patient for another three or four years is uncertain, but that is just one of the many challenges front offices have to navigate when building around an elite player.