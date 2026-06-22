Report: Timberwolves Pursuing Trade for $126 Million Star to Join Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have come to grips with something — they are a tier below the Western Conference juggernauts.

Possessing an ascending superstar in the earlier stages of his career, the Timberwolves are pressured to assemble an elite supporting cast around Anthony Edwards to help the franchise get over the hump.

Speculation has linked the Wolves to multiple potential trade candidates, including the 34-year-old Kyrie Irving before it was reported the Dallas Mavericks intend to retain the former All-Star. But it looks like Minnesota has another target on its radar.

Timberwolves in Aggressive Pursuit of Key Celtics Star

According to Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski, Minnesota has strong interest in acquiring Derrick White from the Boston Celtics. White could be an ideal addition to a team in need of some table-setting and shot creation.

“Minnesota has been most aggressive in pursuing White, the Celtics’ defensive mastermind who has the experience and the savvy to help Edwards and the Wolves break through in the West,” Krawczynski wrote for The Athletic.

Despite the Wolves’ interest, however, Krawczynski reports the Celtics, who are reportedly in the middle of negotiating a trade to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, “have rebuffed the Wolves’ advances” in discussions involving White.

With Boston primed to lose Jaylen Brown in a deal for Antetokounmpo, the franchise could ill-afford to lose another guard in White, the 31-year-old two-way star who has been a consistent swiss army knife for the Celtics.

White was surgical for the Celtics in their title-winning campaign three seasons ago. While White earns a considerable salary and is almost 32, he remains one of those indispensable pieces for a title-driven team even after a down season.

Minnesota’s Time to Please Anthony Edwards is Now

It looked promising. Then it didn’t look like enough.

The Wolves made a surprise run to the Western Conference finals in 2024. A year later, they made it back, only to lose to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. All signs pointed to the Wolves not having enough.

The defense was and still is there. The offense was and still is there. So is the shooting. The same can now be said about experience. Perhaps the scoring-minded Edwards just needs that pass-first point guard to join him in the backcourt.

Krawczynski believes that player could be Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., though there have been no reported discussions between Minnesota and Memphis involving the 25-year-old.

“Another player the Wolves should consider is Memphis guard Scotty Pippen Jr.,” Krawczynski wrote. “He only played 10 games last year for the Memphis Grizzlies because of toe injuries but has established a reputation for being a hard-nosed competitor and capable shot creator in four seasons in the league.”

Minnesota isn’t in a bad spot nor desperate, but as Krawczynski notes, “there is more urgency than ever” to surround Edwards, the soon-to-be 25-year-old, with players who can help transform the Wolves from a West contender to a title contender.

Despite injuries to Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, the Wolves have plenty to feel good about coming off a dominant first round victory over the rival Denver Nuggets and then pushing the eventual West champion San Antonio Spurs to six games.

But they’ll have to continue turning the pages to maximize an Edwards-led roster.