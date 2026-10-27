Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Depth Chart After Anthony Edwards Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without franchise superstar Anthony Edwards for the next two months, according to the latest injury update.

With that, the Timberwolves’ season changes completely, as a new starting lineup and a revamped depth chart will take over the team until roughly Christmas, or whenever Edwards returns from his injury.

Edwards dealt with a knee injury for parts of last season, and according to the latest update, it looks like that health issue is still impacting the star, who has had a very strong start to the season for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Depth Chart

Without Edwards for the next two months, the Timberwolves starting lineup is set to look very different for a big stretch of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Here is the projected group of starters Minnesota will play now that Edwards is out.

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Ayo Dosunmu

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Rudy Gobert

In terms of the depth chart, as well as other players to replace Edwards, the Timberwolves have a couple of options to choose from.

They could run a two-guard lineup of Ball and Dosunmu, or Bones Hyland could take a starting role. Those two, along with Terrence Shannon Jr., Isaiah Evans, and Jaylen Clark, will all pick up more minutes due to Edwards’ absence.

Dosunmu just signed a contract extension with the Timberwolves, so while he is more of a ball-handler, there’s a good chance Minnesota decides to put him in the starting lineup and elevate him on the team’s depth chart in a larger role.

Players like McDaniels, Kuminga, and Cody Williams could also see more playing time, as head coach Chris Finch will likely need to funnel new players into the rotation to replace Edwards’ scoring.

Minnesota is a bit thin at the shooting guard position on the depth chart, and while they have some guards who could see an increase in minutes, it will be tough for any combination of them to pick up Edwards’ scoring prowess.

Anthony Edwards Injury News

Edwards was originally listed as questionable for the Timberwolves’ upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors.

However, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the star is set to miss roughly two months with a knee injury.

“Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ailing right knee and miss up to two months, sources tell ESPN,” he wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

“The Timberwolves look at Anthony Edwards surgery as a way to get it addressed as soon as possible and hope is he’ll be back sometime in December or so and be fully ready to go, per source,” Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic wrote in a post on X. “The timeline, obviously, is subject to how he recovers from the procedure.”

It’s a brutal injury update for the Timberwolves, as amid a 3-1 start, Edwards was averaging 33.3 points per game, which is second in the NBA.