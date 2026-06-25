Timberwolves Proposed to Add $90 Million Star Wing After LaMelo Ball Trade

Is there another blockbuster in store for the Minnesota Timberwolves? After two landmark trades in the same week, the Wolves appear committed to making this offseason a transformative one.

The Wolves kicked off things by trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a cost-cutting move. Then on Thursday, the franchise sent off Naz Reid and substantial draft capital to land LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Where does Minnesota now turn to after securing arguably the best backcourt duo in the NBA?

Timberwolves Need a Frontcourt Star to Maximize LaMelo Ball

With the loss of Reid, the Wolves are particularly light in the frontcourt. But there are options for a reliable upgrade. In a trade proposal by ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett, the Wolves acquire PJ Washington from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for three players.

Mavericks receive: Terrence Shannon Jr., Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Green

Timberwolves receive: PJ Washington

“A trade for P.J. Washington would bring in some much-needed frontcourt help,” Bassett wrote. “The power forward for the Dallas Mavericks can play inside or outside, both on offense and defense. He is under contract through 2030, which is longer than any other player on Dallas’ roster, but the team is already seemingly squeezing him out.”

Making this trade would be a serious win-now move. As Bassett notes, surrendering a potential future franchise cornerstone in Shannon would be taking a large risk, and perhaps fans would highly oppose the Wolves moving the 25-year-old rising star.

But there is a large upside to acquiring Washington and slotting him next to Ball and Anthony Edwards, beginning with Washington’s abilities as a pick-and-roll threat and a capable perimeter shooter. From a production standpoint, Washington would deliver everything Minnesota has lost in Reid; Washington averaged 14.2 points and seven rebounds.

Washington also has a proven track record of playing alongside a backcourt superstar from his days with Luka Doncic. That alone could move the Minnesota front office to consider adding Washington or a player of his ilk.

How Minnesota Could Get Dallas to Do the Trade

It would be hard to imagine the Mavericks would take long before accepting this trade, but if they had any reluctance, the Wolves could have a strong pitch ready.

“(Wolves president of basketball operations Tim) Connelly seems to have a persuasive way about conducting trade business, though,” Bassett wrote. “If he could convince the Mavericks that Shannon would be a part of their long-term core alongside Flagg and that they’d be at the front of the line to re-sign DiVincenzo, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, once his contract expires at the end of the season, then perhaps Dallas would agree to this trade. Plus, they already have familiarity with Green, who was on the team from 2020 to 2024.”

The strongest piece the Wolves would send in this trade is undoubtedly Shannon. Last season, the 25-year-old Minnesota star blossomed in the playoffs as a key contributor. His sheer force and fearlessness made it difficult for head coach Chris Finch to keep him off the court.

Shannon may not evolve into a bonafide superstar, but he has the tools to develop into a star in a supporting role. And with the Mavericks likely still a few years from title contention, adding Shannon now and allowing him some time to develop could turn him into a legitimate star.