Timberwolves Get Good News on Rui Hachimura After West Rival Strikes Out

The NBA offseason is now in full flow and movements are being made around the league. Several free agents are still available in the open market, although landing spots are tightening quickly.

One free agent still open to be signed is Rui Hachimura. His deal expired with the Los Angeles Lakers and recent additions indicate they are not looking at retaining him.

Hachimura has drawn attention and the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of the more serious suitors for the forward.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, there is a shift in interest that may position the Wolves’ stance as a strong one.

“Although the San Antonio Spurs were brought up as a potential suitor for Hachimura earlier this offseason, he wasn’t viewed as a realistic option for the franchise, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “While the organization did speak with Hachimura’s representation, the Spurs were targeting experience and veteran leadership on a short-term contract rather than a long-term commitment. That is why Tobias Harris was the Spurs’ top target and they didn’t have much interest in Hachimura.”

With LeBron James also available in the open market, several franchises are waiting to see his decision before moving further with other additions. Minnesota is reportedly one of the potential destinations of the veteran superstar and this may delay any dealings with Hachimura.

How Timberwolves Can Get Rui Hachimura

At any point in which it seems James will head elsewhere, the Timberwolves can make a move for Hachimura. They won’t be facing pressure to move quickly, as the potential suitors are also waiting on James or have signed someone else, as in the case of San Antonio.

The Wolves are already busy with incomings like LaMelo Ball and Josh Green. They have also moved out Naz Reid and Julius Randle, but they still sit close to the second apron hard cap, limiting flexibility for adding meaningful salary outside of minimum contracts or exceptions.

The primary path to add Hachimura involves clearing away more pieces, including the newly acquired Green.

“The idea of rerouting Green would open the Wolves’ $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception, which could in theory be used for an offer on a remaining free agent forward like Hachimura,” Siegel added. “Would he be willing to take this kind of a pay cut coming off his $18 million salary with the Lakers?”

Hachimura, 28, may see see an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in Minnesota. Although a pay cut may not be ideal for him at this stage of his career, especially coming off a decent stint in L.A.

What Hachimura Can Offer

At 6-foot-8, Hachimura can bring size and length to Minnesota’s lineup. He will slot into Randle’s spot in the roster for the defensive and spacing side of things, as he is not a scorer like the former Timberwolves star.

With Ball taking the secondary role, Hachmura could be valuable for added frontcourt depth and scoring alongside Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.

For the Lakers, Hachimura grew to become an important part of the roster. He can add impact to any system as long as he gets a meaningful role. The next few weeks will determine where Hachimura ends up but Minnesota will be an interesting option.





