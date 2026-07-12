Timberwolves Proposed to Reunite With Karl-Anthony Towns in 5-Player Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly seeking additional roster upgrades to strengthen the roster behind the core of Anthony Edwards and the recently acquired LaMelo Ball.

While a bit of a long shot, there is a potential scenario that involves a high-stakes return of former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a proposed trade, Minnesota would bring back the All-Star center from the New York Knicks in exchange for Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Joan Beringer and Terrence Shannon Jr.

This framework sees the Timberwolves give up their current starting center for their previous starting center, who was traded to the Knicks in 2024.

Towns played a key role in delivering New York its first championship this year, which all the more makes any exit talk far-fetched at this point.

How a Karl-Anthony Towns to Timberwolves Reunion Trade Would Work

Moving for Towns in this proposal would mean that the Timberwolves part with Gobert as the centerpiece of the trade. His deal is the most significant with a cap hit of $36.5 million for 2026-27, followed by a player option of $38 million the season after.

Gobert’s deal is less than Towns’, who is on a four-year $224 million contract, which also has a player option for 2027-28. His salary for the upcoming season is $57 million — a heavy commitment.

The addition of DiVincenzo, Beringer and Shannon Jr. helps bridge the gap in salary matching. The big hurdle for Minnesota is taking on Towns’ salary in the long term. Unlike Gobert, the Knicks center is much younger, deep in his prime years and just contributed to a Finals run.

The Timberwolves would essentially have to be preparing for another round of veteran extension talk with Towns. They offered him his current deal in 2022.

Whether the Knicks part ways with a core of their championship run is the big question in this proposal. However, a case could be made that bringing a four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert could be a slight defensive upgrade.

Minnesota, meanwhile, from the latest addition of Ball looks to be pivoting to a more offense-oriented setup. The franchise did ship out Julius Randle and if Gobert is dealt, it would signify that approach. It makes Towns the perfect center complement to its new plan.

Towns’ Potential Reintegration With Minnesota’s Evolving Roster

Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 2025-26. He shot at 50.1% from the field, keeping his career average intact. As a stretch big, he would bring something different to Gobert but not what the Timberwolves haven’t witnessed during his stint with the franchise.

Gobert shot 36.8% from the 3-point line, which was his second-lowest mark in nine seasons. His career average from beyond the arc sits close to 40%. Adding that together with a consistent 20-point average, the Timberwolves would have one of the more solid cores in the league.

With Ball and Towns, a lot of offensive load will be taken off Edwards shoulders. They won’t miss Gobert’s rebounding numbers as Towns offers similar value and will also add a scoring touch as a plus.

A return to Minnesota won’t be a strange setting for Towns. He helped usher in Edwards into the league and played with the Wolves star before moving to New York for flexibility.





