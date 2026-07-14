Timberwolves Get Bad News as LeBron James Decision Time Nears

The Minnesota Timberwolves spent Tuesday publicly making one final pitch to LeBron James.

Hours later, ESPN insider Shams Charania delivered a sobering update on where the franchise appears to stand.

Appearing on NBA Today, Charania said James has gathered all the information he needs from interested teams and has entered what he described as “decision time.”

“My understanding is right now as we speak, LeBron James has the information that’s needed to make a decision,” Charania said. “It’s decision time right now for LeBron James.”

Charania added that five teams remain under consideration: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

But when discussing the race, he highlighted only three.

“The feel is that those five teams remain in the mix,” Charania said, “but a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.”

While Minnesota remains alive, the latest update suggests the Timberwolves enter the final stretch of James’ decision from outside the apparent top tier.

Tim Connelly Makes Public Pitch

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The timing was notable.

Earlier Tuesday, before Charania’s appearance on NBA Today, Timberwolves president Tim Connelly used LaMelo Ball’s introductory news conference to make perhaps the organization’s clearest public recruiting pitch yet.

“I like who we are and we’re pretty proud of who we are,” Connelly said. “Hopefully that’s appealing, not just to LeBron, but to any free agent.”

Rather than promise roster changes or financial incentives, Connelly centered his message on what Minnesota has already built.

“The recruitment is just this team,” Connelly said. “Obviously, he’s an unbelievable player. Whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on. When you’re as great as he is, you should have optionality.”

Connelly pointed to Minnesota’s sustained success, organizational stability and talented core as reasons the Timberwolves should appeal to James.

“We have the best coach. We have amazing fans,” Connelly said. “In the last couple years, our success has been as good as anybody — outside of the guys who’ve won it all.”

He also highlighted the roster James would inherit.

“It’s hard not to look at LaMelo and Jaden and Rudy and Ant and Josh. We saw what Terrence Shannon Jr. did in the postseason.”

Connelly added that the franchise has spent years trying to reshape its reputation around the league.

“We’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed,” he said. “We’re kind of proud of who we are.”

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Basketball Case Remains Strong

Connelly’s remarks echoed comments Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made earlier this week.

Finch described Minnesota as an ideal basketball fit for James, citing the opportunity to play alongside Anthony Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert while filling the opening at power forward created earlier this offseason.

“I think we have a hole that he would easily, of course, fit into,” Finch said.

Finch also emphasized the franchise’s culture and suggested James is seeking more than simply another contract.

“I know he’s looking for happiness right now,” Finch said. “I think the happiness quotient in Minnesota is extremely high.”

Eastern Teams Continue to Dominate Conversation

Charania’s latest report also reinforces a trend that has emerged throughout free agency.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that James has been giving far greater consideration to Eastern Conference destinations than many executives expected, specifically identifying Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as the teams receiving the strongest attention.

Shams’ update mirrors that reporting.

Minnesota remains among the five franchises still under consideration, meaning the Timberwolves have not been eliminated.

But after Connelly publicly reaffirmed the organization’s confidence in its roster and culture, Charania’s latest update suggests the franchise still has ground to make up as James moves closer to announcing the next chapter of his career.

The Timberwolves believe they have built a destination worthy of one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Whether that belief is enough may soon be answered.