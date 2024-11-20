10 More NBA Players Likely to Be Traded This Season

As the NBA season progresses, several teams are expected to shake up their rosters, with a number of players potentially on the move.

Whether due to expiring contracts, mismatched roles, or rebuilding efforts, these players are among the most likely trade candidates. Some may still be part of their teams’ future, while others could be dealt for the right offer as franchises look to retool or rebuild.

From veterans like Bogdan Bogdanovic to young talents like Jalen Green, the trade market is full of intriguing options. Teams aiming to improve their rosters or those fully committed to rebuilding will likely target these players. Whether it’s to clear cap space, upgrade positions, or find better fits, these players could significantly influence the trade landscape this season.

Let’s look at 10 more NBA players likely to be traded:

10. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton posted averages of 18.7 points and 4.9 assists across 78 games, including 51 starts, in his second season with the Jazz. He’ll carry a cap hit of $18.35 million for the 2024-25 season. Though Sexton played well as a regular starter in the season’s final two months, Utah also leaned on 2023 first-round pick Keyonte George during that period. If the Jazz prioritize developing younger players like George, they may consider moving Sexton. Utah has previously traded stars like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for substantial returns and, with three first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft, could potentially add more by dealing Sexton to a contending team.

9. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason. With the Wizards unlikely to contend for a playoff spot, they may look to trade him to a contender to acquire assets for their rebuild. Kuzma is currently on a team-friendly contract at $23.5 million, which drops to $19.4 million next season — making him an appealing option for teams in contention. If a trade doesn’t work out, his new team could flip him to recoup draft picks. As trade season heats up, Kuzma is a name to watch, as he’s likely to finish the season outside Washington, D.C.

8. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Bogdanovic is a reliable bench scorer who could fit into almost any offense. At 32, he’s likely too old for a Hawks team focused on youth. While the Hawks are thin on guards after trading Murray, several of their forwards — Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher — will need the ball in their hands. With Trae Young as the centerpiece, it makes more sense for the Hawks to trade Bogdanovic for assets that better fit their core, rather than keeping an aging player being phased out.

7. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

The Rockets have no shortage of backcourt options, having used back-to-back Top 5 picks on Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, both with more defined roles. Fred VanVleet, on a max contract, is still in the mix. While the Rockets might consider locking Jalen Green into a reasonable deal now, he’s likely still inclined to bet on his potential. If a middle ground can’t be reached, trading him before his upside is overshadowed by his actual production makes sense.

6. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

While Anfernee Simons won’t have a superstar return, he’s still a valuable player. The Trail Blazers should consider moving him now while he’s young and under team control. With Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as the backcourt of the future, Portland will have time to find another high-end guard to come off the bench. Simons can help many contenders, so strong offers should be available if he hits the market.

5. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The Kuminga experiment in Golden State hasn’t panned out, and the Warriors are focused on adding a veteran superstar for one last title run with Stephen Curry. To do so, they’ll need to include players along with draft picks for financial and practical reasons. Kuminga is the Warriors’ most valuable young player they’re willing to move, and with his extension eligibility approaching, they are motivated to make a decision on his future soon.

4. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers signed Jerami Grant to a five-year deal in an attempt to keep Damian Lillard in Portland. With Lillard now in Milwaukee, the Blazers are stuck with Grant, who is a strong player but better suited as a role player for a contender. Skilled offensive wings who can defend are rare, and Portland could land a first-round pick while reducing their win total by trading him. It’s just a matter of fully committing to the rebuild they’re now in.

3. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have two big men, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, with identical playing styles. Neither can shoot and in today’s NBA it’s hard to succeed without a big who can stretch the floor. With Mobley being the younger player with more upside, Cleveland could consider moving Allen by the trade deadline, depending on where they stand in the Eastern Conference in February. Given the demand for centers around the league, the Cavs could likely receive a strong trade offer for Allen if he becomes available.

2. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite being traded from the Knicks to the Timberwolves this offseason, Randle could be on the move again. The Timberwolves already have a capable big in Naz Reid to pair with Rudy Gobert, and if things don’t work out with Randle, they have three options: keep him and extend his contract, let him walk, or trade him for a better fit. Randle brings passing and playmaking ability from the frontcourt but lacks the 3-point shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns. The addition of Donte DiVincenzo could help offset that loss, but if the Timberwolves want to contend for the NBA Finals, they’ll need more shooters around Anthony Edwards.

1. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Much like their situation at the center position, the Cavaliers have two point guards but only need one, and with Donovan Mitchell signing an extension, Darius Garland is the odd man out. He has struggled in an off-ball role, so Cleveland may look to trade him for someone better suited to play in that role. Garland’s price won’t be cheap, he’s a top talent in the NBA, but if the Cavaliers can land an equivalent wing, it would make sense to split up their backcourt.