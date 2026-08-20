NBA 2K27 Community Day: Stephon Castle Interview, New Modes and More

For its latest installation, NBA 2K has loaded up on new game modes and features that are perfect for fans of every generation of NBA hoops.

This week, I had the pleasure of attending NBA 2k27 Community Day at the Intuit Dome, where I experienced early access to the upcoming release. Plus, San Antonio Spurs star Stephon Castle shared his thoughts on the NBA 2K franchise in an exclusive interview with Heavy.

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From new game modes to a historic Victor Wembanyama video game cover to Vince Staples’ voice-acting credits, NBA 2K27 has it all.

Let’s recap some of the biggest takeaways from NBA 2k27 Community Day.

NBA 2k Introduces New “Eras” Mode

NBA hoops can be categorized into distinct defining eras.

Michael Jordan ruled the 90s, LeBron James carried the torch in the 2010s and Steph Curry revolutionized pro basketball with his three-point efficiency in 2016.

Thanks to the new NBA 2k27 myCAREER Eras mode, players can begin their career in one of five eras that shaped NBA basketball.

The earliest era available is the Magic vs. Bird Era in the 1980s. This era begins in 1984 — Michael Jordan’s rookie season — when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the pinnacle of NBA excellence.

Gamers can now travel back to when Walkmans were still popular to dethrone (or join) the Showtime Lakers and bruising Boston Celtics.

The next era, the Michael Jordan Era, is set in the 1990s, when Air Jordan was pioneering the Chicago Bulls Dynasty.

During this era, which begins in 1991, players can compete against the biggest stars of the 1990s. Think you have what it takes to compete against Gary Payton of the Seattle SuperSonics, Penny Hardaway of the Orlando Magic, Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets, or Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks? Test your luck and jump into the Michael Jordan Era myCAREER.

The other three eras all take place after the turn of the millennium. The Kobe Bryant Era begins in 2003 — the same year future Olympians LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade entered the league.

The LeBron Era begins in 2010, with the Steph Curry Era beginning in 2016.

Stephon Castle Speaks on NBA 2k27

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has a penchant for gaming when he isn’t stifling ball handlers on the court for the reigning Western Conference Champions.

During a media scrum at NBA 2K27 Community Day, the two-way star spoke about his love for video games and reflected on some of the new NBA 2k game features.

Castle began with an honest assessment of his 2K rating.

“I like my rating,” Castle said. “I think 87 overall in Year 3 is pretty good.”

While discussing the aforementioned myCAREER Eras mode, Castle revealed which era he’d prefer to dive into if he could start his career from any moment.

“Probably the 90s,” Castle said, adding that he wanted to experience the physicality of the 90s-era NBA hoops firsthand.

Castle, 21, noted that playing NBA 2K14 is one of his earliest video game memories. Back then, he said that choosing the Miami Heat was “cheating” and that his friends accuse him of the same whenever he picks the modern-day Spurs.

Castle said that it was “cool” to see his teammate Victor Wembanyama as the cover athlete.

NBA 2k Introduces Co-Ed Mode in The City

The competitive landscape of The City just got a lot more intense.

For the first time, NBA 2k is introducing co-ed mode in The City, allowing male and female players to team up (or compete) with each other.

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Now, female hoopers can stake their claim as the Queen of the Court in The City.

Despite gender differences, NBA 2K noted that The City will be an even playing field for all users.

“All MyPLAYERs are built on the same framework, guaranteeing gameplay parity where skill is the only differentiator. Players can customize their fit with thousands of women’s apparel options, spanning designer streetwear to WNBA favorites, and bring their MyPLAYER to run the court across every mode in The City,” the company said in a release.

The City will also have a new look in NBA 2K27, with five new vibrant environments added to the feature.

“The REC, The Theater, Ante-Up, and Seasonal Parks will all feature new environments. Every game at The REC now looks unique, with five different environments (High School Gym, Outdoor Court, Private Gym, Crowded Arena, and a Season-themed venue), which will be randomly selected each game,” NBA 2K announced. “The Theater moves to an outdoor city block. Ante-Up is located on a rooftop court with an infinity edge. Rotating Seasonal parks will feature four new locations plus HD remasters of classics from 2K17.”

NBA 2K27 launches September 4 across PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2. Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition owners won’t have to wait long, as Early Access begins on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT.

For more information on gameplay news, visit the official NBA 2K website here.