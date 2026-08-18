NBA 2K27 Reveals Current NBA Top 10 Rated Superstars

The annual NBA 2K video game release sees basketball fans curious to see which players will have the highest overall rankings in the game. This year sees two players tied for the highest overall rating of 98 out of 100. Reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former three-time MVP Nikola Jokic each have claim to the top spot. Many fans feel that Victor Wembanyama was snubbed by being rated a 97 after he led the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals.

Here are the following top 10 players, as revealed by NBA 2K:

The final spots in the top ten see a handful of players tied until some changes are made once the season starts. Kevin Durant, Cade Cunningham, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Karl Anthony Towns are all tied for 9th place with a 93 overall rating. Multiple names were considered snubbed with low rankings and others were dubbed overrated for getting too much respect from the NBA 2K27 team.

Which Players Were Snubbed In NBA 2K27?

The players who won at the highest-level last season being ranked below certain questionable names have created the most controversy. Brunson of the New York Knicks and Wembanyama of the Spurs both led their teams much further than most predicted entering the postseason.

Brunson getting rated below Doncic and Antetokounmpo rubbed some Knicks fans the wrong way. Giannis barely played last season and will be looking to rebuild his reputation as arguably the best player in the world with his debut season for the Miami Heat.

Durant getting slotted below Curry is another interesting one since both had great seasons. Curry getting rated two points higher as the face of the Golden State Warriors will likely upset Durant given how much he pays attention to things like this on social media.

Names Missing From NBA 2K27’s Top 15

Most of the names mentioned are among the best players in the world, but a few noteworthy talents were left out. LeBron James was ranked 16th overall with a 91 rating for his lowest rating since his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Haliburton are another three names who usually would expect to be included here. The stronger depth of top stars improving and leading their franchises have it much harder to move up the rankings here than in past seasons.

The most important thing to know about NBA 2K ratings is that they change as the season goes. Last season saw names like Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Johnson seeing their ratings going up once they started emerging as bigger stars. There is also the risk of ratings going down if players show a visible decline or no longer hold the same relevance on their team.