The New Orleans Pelicans could still deal with their disgruntled star, Dejounte Murray, up until February 2026, the league’s trade deadline.

Dejounte Murray’s trade standoff with the New Orleans Pelicans is expected to drag out, potentially until after Dec. 15 or closer to the NBA trade deadline, due to a lukewarm trade market, his injury history, and a large contract, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Pelicans Should Attach Assets To Let Go of Dejounte Murray

Murray carries a $32.8 million salary this season and a $30.8 million player option for next season. Combined with his Achilles injury history and limited availability while averaging 13.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4.4 APG across nine games this season, rival teams view his deal as a tough pill to swallow without extra incentives.

“Any team that looks at him will likely want draft compensation in return, which doesn’t sound like something the Pelicans are particularly motivated to give up,” Fischer said on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Deals and Dunks.

“All these factors lead me to believe, along with the understanding that people involved are accepting of the fact that this could drag on until the trade deadline, that we are unlikely to see a Dejounte Murray trade happen quickly after December 15.”

Acquired from Atlanta in June 2024, Murray has played just 54 games across three seasons in New Orleans after early setbacks, including a broken hand and a January 2025 Achilles tear.

Fischer believes this is the most likely situation for the foreseeable future for Murray and the Pelicans.

“I think this is very likely to be a situation where he lingers on the periphery of the league. We know he’s a domino that can and probably will fall before the buzzer on February 11, but I don’t know how much sooner than that it’s going to happen,” he said.

Murray requested a trade from the Pelicans on Nov. 13, through his Klutch Sports representatives. The Pelicans confirmed the request and stated they will evaluate potential trade options in the organization’s best interest.

Murray and his camp have shown interest in Phoenix, including potential swap ideas involving Jalen Green, though insiders note the Suns are not rushing into a deal and prioritize frontcourt size.

Despite reports linking Murray to the Miami Heat, reports indicated the Heat have little appetite to take on his contract and next season’s player option while reshaping their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a 145–111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 12, Murray posted and later deleted social media remarks alleging “sabotage” and arguing with online critics. He has since been away from the team while a trade is explored.

No One Wants To Touch Dejounte Murray’s Contract Right Now

A rival NBA executive views Dejounte Murray as a “distressed asset” following his trade request from the Pelicans.

“What a f***ing mess,” a high-ranking executive told Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. “No one wants to touch him.”

New Orleans now faces a steep choice between holding onto him or surrendering more draft capital to move him.

For now, the Pelicans must focus on what they have on the court, led by longtime franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson and emerging guard Jeremiah Fears.