The New Orleans Pelicans made a late addition to their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, putting Zion Williamson’s availability in question.

Williamson is officially listed as questionable with left thigh contusion injury management on the NBA’s 4:15 p.m. ET injury report on Sunday, November 29.

The two-time NBA All-Star did not appear on the league’s 1:30 p.m. ET injury report, making the change less than five hours before tipoff particularly noteworthy.

It’s the second time in nine days that Williamson has been added to the injury report on game day because of an issue with his left thigh.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Against the Trail Blazers?

Williamson’s playing status for Sunday’s game against Portland has not been finalized. The Pelicans have neither ruled him out nor cleared him to play.

New Orleans and Portland are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Moda Center.

Williamson is coming off one of his more efficient performances of the season. He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 11-of-15 shooting in Friday’s 105-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, helping New Orleans snap a four-game losing streak.

The Pelicans have already ruled out Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis) against the Trail Blazers.

Should Williamson also be unavailable, New Orleans would need more offensive production from Trey Murphy III, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole against a Portland team that has won three consecutive games.

The Trail Blazers have injury concerns of their own. Damian Lillard has been ruled out with right calf tightness and soreness, while Ja Morant is questionable with a left hamstring strain.

Zion Williamson Injury Update Comes Before Pelicans Back-to-Back

The Pelicans’ schedule adds another wrinkle to Williamson’s injury designation.

New Orleans will travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday, November 30, leaving Williamson with two games in as many days as he manages his thigh injury.

As Heavy previously reported, Williamson was a late scratch against the San Antonio Spurs on November 21 with a left thigh contusion.

That absence also came during a back-to-back, one night after Williamson logged 37 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williamson returned against the Phoenix Suns on November 23 and scored 25 points. He matched that scoring output Friday against the Clippers, shooting a combined 21-of-31 from the field across the two games.

His latest injury designation specifically references injury management, rather than identifying a new injury. The Pelicans have not announced whether Williamson experienced a setback.

Williamson has enjoyed relatively strong availability to begin the 2026-27 season, appearing in 18 of the Pelicans’ first 20 games. His only other absence came against the Golden State Warriors on November 9, when New Orleans rested the forward.

At 6-14, the Pelicans are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this month. Whether Williamson will be available to help them do so remains unresolved.