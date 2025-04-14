NBA’s Joe Dumars Frontrunner for Pelicans’ Front Office

After firing President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, current NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars is believed to be the frontrunner to lead the New Orleans Pelicans front office.

As reported by ESPN Insider Shams Charania, Dumars and the Pelicans are believed to have mutual interest in pairing as the team looks to move in a new direction, after six years with Griffin:

“Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is a serious front-runner to become the lead basketball executive with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN. The 2003 executive of the year and 2004 champion with the Detroit Pistons is a Louisiana native.”

In six seasons under Griffin, the Pelicans made two post-season appearances, and after going 21-61 with the 14th worst record in the Western Conference, a change needed to be made. Griffin’s term began with trading star Anthony Davis and drafting star Zion Williamson, but the team has struggled to get out of the lottery.

Dumars brings in a championship pedigree to the franchise. The former executive of the year orchestrated the “Going to Work” Detroit Pistons that made six straight Eastern Conference Finals, and his time working for the league office has made him one of the most respected figures among fans and executives league wide. The Pelicans, who enter the 2025 offseason with a lottery pick and several intriguing players and stars, could have a brand new look by the start of the 2025-26 season.

Joe Dumars is believed to be the frontrunner to lead the New Orleans Pelicans organization as the team looks to take the next step as an organization.